Cricket must not lose its soul: Competition not at cost of the game’s spirit

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The game must be allowed allowed to find a way to restore its dignity and balance on the ground.Not only is there a need to check the unregulated commercialization but there is a need for the introduction of regulations that give bowlers a fair chance, have sporting pitches, and fair future tour programs that preserve Test cricket’s relevance.

Cricket, once celebrated as the “gentleman’s game,” has undergone a fundamental transformation. The rise and growth of franchise cricket and different T20 leagues around the world, power-hitting, televised match schedules and advertisement have not only changed the game on the ground, but also how it is played and perceived by its fans and followers. The emphasis today seems to be less on competition and more on earning money and entertainment.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Flat pitches, short boundaries, and heavy bats engineered for six-hitting have reduced bowlers to mere participants in one sided competitions. Cricket matches, especially the T20 games often resemble batting feasts, where skill, patience, and strategy are sacrificed at the cost of instant gratification. Even Test cricket, referred to as the purest form of the game, is being degraded, with people at the helm pushing for shorter, faster and commercially viable formats.

Cricket Was About Narratives

The gentleman’s game, a title that evokes images of sportsmanship, mutual respect, and moral conduct on the field, but it seems that international cricket today just doesnt have such character. Growing up in the 90s, cricket was not simply commercialization or entertainment, it carried larger narratives.Embedded in it were so many stories of teams, individuals and even entire nations. Sri Lanka’s dramatic surge in the 1996 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar’s desert storm; South Africa’s misery in 1999; Australia’s legendary team; Steve Waugh’s grit; Shoaib Akhtar’s unrestrained pace; Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose’s terror, Brian Lara’s unparalleled class and the pace battery of two Ws. There was so much to cricket beyond just bat and ball.Even the saying”gentleman’s game” stems directly from the expectation that cricket should be played with honour.What it means to be a sportsman or sportsmanship was even exemplified on the ground.It was not just about competing on the ground only but mutual respect and admiration.

Back in 2003 World Cup Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist walked off the field without waiting for the umpire’s signal, even though the edge he had made was faint and not spotted by officials. In the 2005 Ashes series, after a tense finish where England narrowly defeated Australia, Andrew Flintoff immediately bent down to console a heartbroken Brett Lee. Rahul Dravid’s entire career was full of ethical brilliance and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakarra was known for his on and off the field sportsmanship.

Loss of Decorum

With utter disregard to its glorious past, many observers believe that the term “gentleman’s game” no longer applies, especially with the rise of excessive commercialism and scandals.The growth of T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League has brought renewed attention, money, and viewership to the sport. While positive in many, there is a strong feeling that the entertainment and sponsorships have overtaken the real spirit and sportsmanship.Not only the excessive commercialization but there are few other things like aggressive celebrations, player auctions, and market branding which has radically changed the tone of the game. Although the branding, the accessibility and passion is welcomed, the loss of decorum is seen as a step away from the game’s true spirit.

Modern cricket has elevated the game’s reach, brought in global audiences, and created global heroes of the game. Modern cricket players are celebrities with massive fan following and wealth. Cricket has become a multi-billion-dollar industry. But during this shift not only the balance between sport and show but between the bat and the ball has dangerously tilted. The joy of watching a bowler set up a batter over several overs to get his wicket, the delight of a hard fought 250 in a Test match, or the concentration required to survive a tricky fast spell, the spin web with fielders around the bat were the ingredients that gave the game its charm. If these are lost, cricket risks becoming just another tool of entertainment devoid of its true character.Unlike the money minting machine,the real spirit of cricket refers to the unwritten values that guide player behavior, including respect for the opponents, umpires, and the sport itself. It goes even beyond the rulebook and emphasizes sincerity, sportsmanship, and fair play.

Restore The Game’s Dignity

The game must be allowed allowed to find a way to restore its dignity and balance on the ground.Not only is there a need to check the unregulated commercialization but there is a need for the introduction of regulations that give bowlers a fair chance, have sporting pitches, and fair future tour programs that preserve Test cricket’s relevance. The governing bodies like the ICC or BCCI must act now; otherwise, cricket may continue to entertain, but at the heavy cost of losing its very soul.There is a hope that better sense prevails and the “gentleman’s game” is rescued.

The author is a columnist and academician based in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir. He writes on educational, social and political issues. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at rayeesmasroor111@gmail.com