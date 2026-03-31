Cricket-Kaif and Chawla back Sooryavanshi for fast-track to India T20 squad

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NEW DELHI, March 31 (Reuters) – Former India players Mohammad Kaif and Piyush Chawla would love to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 on Friday, fast-tracked into India’s Twenty20 squad following the teen’s latest heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sooryavanshi had a sensational debut season in the IPL last year, hitting the first ball he faced for six and later smashing a 35-ball hundred in another match.

He was the player of the tournament in India’s Under-19 World Cup victory earlier this year and struck a 15-ball half-century to power Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

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“Last season I thought Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was getting hyped way too early,” former India batter Kaif wrote on X.

“An old-school cricketer, I believe there should be no haste in fast-tracking young players. But a year later, I think he is ready to graduate to the next level. The 15-year boy can entertain and play match-winning knocks.”

Former India player Chawla echoed that view.

“If he plays like that, would love to see him fast-tracked,” the former leg-spinner told ESPNcricinfo website.

“Over the last year, in Under-19, domestic…whatever he has played, he went there and he scored hundreds. And it’s not only hundreds, he scored big hundreds.”

Former India player Ambati Rayudu was also convinced of Sooryavanshi’s talent.

“He looks a cut above a lot of youngsters in the country, and he’s a talent that will definitely do wonders for Indian cricket. I don’t know when, but definitely in the future,” Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

Rayudu, however, felt breaking into a T20 squad, which successfully defended their World Cup title earlier this month, would not be an easy task for the teenage opener.

“Don’t forget, our Indian team is a world champion team. It’s won the T20 World Cup. So to replace somebody in that side is not easy,” Rayudu said.

“To me, there are a few players ahead of him at the moment, because you tend to pick and build your teams ahead of the next ICC competition.”