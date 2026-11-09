Cricket-India’s Shami keeps white-ball focus after ending test career

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket – Second Test – India v Australia – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India – February 17, 2023 India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Australia’s David Warner REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Nov 7, 2026 (Reuters) – India fast bowler Mohammed Shami said he would continue playing white-ball cricket and remain available for domestic multi-day matches after retiring from test cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year red-ball career.

The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 tests after making a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision in a video posted on social media on the anniversary of his first test appearance.

“Let’s end this 13-year journey here today,” Shami said.

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“I made my debut today, and today I am taking retirement. I am leaving this, but I will continue to play white-ball cricket, whether it is IPL or domestic.

“If it is needed for fitness, I will continue to play days cricket. So, this was the journey so far. I started it today, and I am ending it today.”

His final test appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, but he continued to play limited-overs cricket before injuries and fitness concerns hampered his appearances for India.

Shami, India’s all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets, last featured for India in a one-day international against New Zealand last year and in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2025.

He currently represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

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