Cricket-India pick Kohli, Rohit for West Indies ODIs; Nigam joins Asian Games squad

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Sept 16 (Reuters) – Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma headline India’s One-Day International squad for their upcoming home series against the West Indies, while Vipraj Nigam has replaced injured spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the Asian Games squad.

Top-order batter Shubman Gill will captain India in the three-match ODI series, with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul named vice-captain, while batting all-rounder Naman Dhir and bowler Auqib Nabi have earned their maiden ODI call-ups.

The ODI series begins in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on September 27.

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For the Twenty20 series against the West Indies, 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in the squad led by top-order batter Shreyas Iyer.

India will play five T20 internationals against the West Indies, starting in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on October 6.

India will also play a one-off T20 international against Japan on September 22, before beginning their Asian Games campaign at the quarter-final stage six days later.

Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of both the Japan T20 and the Asian Games with a side strain. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was originally named in the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn and included in the ODI squad for the West Indies series instead.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are notable absentees from India’s squads for the West Indies ODI and T20 series, the Japan T20 and the Asian Games.

INDIA ODI SQUAD VS WEST INDIES

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

INDIA T20 SQUAD VS WEST INDIES

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

INDIA UPDATED SQUAD FOR JAPAN T20 AND ASIAN GAMES

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.