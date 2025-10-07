Cricket-India name Gill ODI captain, Rohit, Kohli in squad for Australia tour

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Shubman Gill was named India’s 50-overs captain on Saturday in place of Rohit Sharma, who was named in the squad along with batting stalwart Virat Kohli for three one-day internationals in Australia this month.

Both Rohit and Kohli have quit test cricket and T20 Internationals and are only available for India only in the 50-over format.

Gill took over as test captain after Rohit quit the long format in May, and he is vice captain of India’s T20 squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit and Kohli last played for India in the Champions Trophy final in March in which they beat New Zealand.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a fractured foot and was ruled out of the ongoing test series against West Indies, was not selected for the tour Down Under.

India will play three ODIs in Australia followed by five T20 Internationals.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice captyain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal

India’s T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar