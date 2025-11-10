Cricket-India all-rounder Richa Ghosh eyes T20 glory after World Cup heroics

- ADVERTISEMENT -



BENGALURU, India (Reuters) -India all-rounder Richa Ghosh has set her sights on Twenty20 World Cup glory after playing a key role in her country’s historic one-day international crown despite battling a hairline fracture.

The 22-year-old from Siliguri in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal is confident that the Women’s Premier League Twenty20 competition, in which she represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru, can help her prepare for the shortest format of the game ahead of the T20 World Cup in England next year.

“The T20 World Cup is going to be very important for me. We have ticked the one-day World Cup (off our list) but we have to tick the T20 World Cup as well,” Ghosh told Reuters over a video call.

“But before the World Cup, we have the WPL. So my main focus and mindset is on helping my team win, regardless of the tournament or format.”

The wicketkeeper-batter has been retained by RCB alongside seasoned campaigners like Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry for the next year’s competition, and planning is in full swing for a repeat of their title success in 2024.

“I can’t disclose all the things as of now but our main focus is to bring the second trophy home,” she added.

WORLD CUP HEROICS

Ghosh smashed her way into the record books during India’s ODI world title win this year, equalling Deandra Dottin’s mark of most sixes (12) in a women’s World Cup edition as India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final.

Her heroics while managing a finger injury proved decisive in the knockout stages, as she struck 26 off 16 balls in the semi-final against Australia during India’s record chase of 339, before contributing a crucial 24-ball 34 in the final.

“Each and every player faces ups and downs but how you tackle those lows is the real test of a player,” Ghosh said.

“I was playing for the country and nothing else mattered to me. Apart from my mindset, the physios also helped me a lot and backed me. Their trust helped me to get over my injury.”

The power-hitter, whose trophy cabinet includes the 2023 Under-19 World Cup, the 2022 Asian Games gold and the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver since her international debut in 2020, said she hopes to enjoy similar success in the longest format as well.

“There is a different feeling while playing test cricket because as a batter you get many balls to bat. So, I want to score more and do much better in the red-ball format,” she added.