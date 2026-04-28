Cook County Proclaims April 2026 As Sikh Awareness And Appreciation Month

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A Proud Moment for the Midwest Punjabi Association

In a significant recognition of the rich heritage, contributions, and values of the Sikh community, the Cook County Board of Commissioners has officially proclaimed April 2026 as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month. The resolution was sponsored by Kevin B. Morrison and approved under the leadership of Board President Toni Preckwinkle, according to an April 27, 2026, press release.

This proclamation acknowledges over 120 years of Sikh presence in the United States and highlights the community’s enduring contributions to the nation’s growth—ranging from early labor in agriculture, railroads, and lumber industries to present-day leadership across professions including medicine, technology, business, armed forces, and public service.

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The resolution also commemorates the historical and spiritual significance of Sikh traditions, including Sikh Sajna Diwas, marking the establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699, and the celebration of Vaisakhi, reinforcing values of courage, equality, service, and unity. It further notes that Sikhism is the world’s fifth-largest religion, with over 25 million followers globally and an estimated 500,000 Sikhs in the United States, including more than 25,000 in Illinois.

Importantly, the proclamation emphasizes the Sikh community’s unwavering commitment to service, equality, and respect for all humanity, while reaffirming Cook County’s dedication to diversity, inclusion, and standing firmly against discrimination and violence.

The resolution also specifically recognizes key community leaders and organizations, including Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan , Founder President of the Midwest Punjabi Association, for their continued efforts in uplifting and uniting the Sikh community.

The event was attended by several Sikh community leaders representing various organizations including Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan, Founder President of Midwest Punjabi Association; Bhai Bhagat Singh Dhalwan, Mentor of Midwest Punjabi Association (MPA),

Prachi Jaitly-of Midwest Punjabi Association (MPA), T. Paul S. Chawla-of Midwest Punjabi Association (MPA), Bhai Mohinder Singh, Amarjeet Singh-Illinois Sikh Community Center, Jasbir Kaur Mann of Swera, Tarlochan Singh-Sikh Religious Society, Onkar Singh Sangha And Gurleen Kaur Sangha-PTC TV who expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Commissioner Kevin Morrison and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle for this meaningful recognition.

Sharing his thoughts on this milestone, Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan said, “We are truly grateful to Cook County for this thoughtful and meaningful recognition. This proclamation is a beautiful initiative that embraces and honors the Sikh community—known for its resilience, spirit of seva (selfless service), and unwavering commitment to humanity. Such gestures not only celebrate our contributions but also strengthen the fabric of inclusion and understanding. We look forward to many more milestones like this in the future.”

Expressing pride on this milestone, Prachi Jaitly, General Secretary of the Midwest Punjabi Association, stated:

“This proclamation is a moment of immense pride for all of us. It not only honors the contributions of the Sikh community but also strengthens awareness and understanding of our values, history, and service to society. We are deeply grateful to Commissioner Morrison and President Preckwinkle for this recognition.”

The Midwest Punjabi Association views this proclamation as a meaningful step toward fostering greater cultural awareness and appreciation, and remains committed to continuing its efforts in community service, cultural education, and unity.

About Midwest Punjabi Association:

The Midwest Punjabi Association is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting cultural awareness, community service, and unity among the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora across the Midwest region.