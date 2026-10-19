Constituent Offices Of Krishnamoorthi, Jayapal, Receive “Suspicious Package” Amid Nationwide Threats

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Washington, DC [US], October 18, 2026: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Saturday, October 17, 2026, said his district office in Schaumburg, Illinois, received a suspicious package containing unknown substances.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi confirmed that local emergency responders and federal law enforcement agencies had responded promptly to the incident and safely removed the package.

“Yesterday, my district office received a suspicious package similar to those sent to multiple congressional offices across the country,” Krishnamoorthi said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Following the discovery of the delivery at the Schaumburg facility, local emergency teams joined forces with federal law enforcement agencies to safely remove the package.

Expressing gratitude to the multiple emergency services involved in the operation, Krishnamoorthi praised the rapid response that prevented injuries to office personnel.

“I am grateful for the Schaumburg Fire Department, the Postal Inspector, Capitol Police, and federal law enforcement for their swift response in safely removing the package and its substances,” he stated.

Reflecting on the security concern capping off a turbulent period, the congressman added that, “It’s been a long week.”

Congresswoman Jayapal’s office also received a suspicious package.

In a statement posted on X.com, Jayapal said she also received a suspicious package similar to other ones to lawmakers and election officials.

This comes as federal investigators are actively probing a series of “suspicious” letters mailed to state election officials and congressional offices nationwide, several of which contained unidentified substances, according to CBS News.

The joint federal probe is being led by the FBI alongside the US Postal Inspection Service, which confirmed that law enforcement agencies are tracking the “suspicious mailings” across multiple jurisdictions.