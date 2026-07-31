Connecticut Establishes India Trade Commission To Deepen Economic Ties

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Hartford, July 30: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Thursday, 30 July 2026, marked the establishment of the Connecticut–India Trade Commission at a ceremonial bill-signing event held at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford. The initiative creates a formal mechanism to promote trade, investment and institutional cooperation between Connecticut and India.

The ceremony was attended by India’s Consul General in New York, Ambassador Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, as well as Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz , Representative Stephen Meskers, Chair of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Commerce Committee; Senator Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox; and members of the Indian American community.

Governor Lamont highlighted Connecticut’s expanding engagement with India and said the Commission could help strengthen commercial, technological, educational and cultural links between the two sides. He also referred to Connecticut’s economic development mission to India in early 2025, when he led a delegation of state officials and business leaders to Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai from February 23 to March 1, holding meetings with government officials and corporate executives to explore investment and business opportunities.

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Ambassador Pradhan welcomed the creation of the Commission as a platform for identifying and advancing areas of cooperation between India and Connecticut. He highlighted opportunities in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, information technology, cybersecurity, clean energy, healthcare, higher education and innovation.

The Commission was established under Public Act 26-78 following approval by both the Connecticut Senate and House of Representatives. The July 30 ceremony marked the formal establishment of the Commission, a press release said.

The Commission will comprise 27 specified members, with provision for additional members as considered necessary by the chairpersons of the General Assembly’s Commerce Committee. Its membership will include legislative appointees and Commerce Committee members, gubernatorial appointees, representatives of public higher education and a chamber of commerce, and members of Connecticut’s Indian-American communities.

Under the law, the Commission will work to advance bilateral trade and investment, promote business and academic exchanges, encourage mutual economic and infrastructure investment, and initiate cooperation on policy issues of shared interest. It will also explore new opportunities for collaboration in technology and the arts.

Connecticut joins neighboring New Jersey in establishing a dedicated mechanism to strengthen relations with India. The New Jersey–India Commission was created by then-Governor Phil Murphy through Executive Order No. 354 on February 6, 2024, to promote trade, investment, economic development, educational cooperation and cultural exchanges.

The Connecticut Commission is expected to provide businesses, universities, policymakers and community organizations with a continuing forum for developing economic and institutional partnerships between the state and India.