Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal endorses Raj Goyle for New York State Comptroller

Leading Indian American lawmaker on Capitol Hill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, endorsed Raj Goyle, candidate for New York State Comptroller, March 9, 2026.

Congresswoman Jayapal is Chair Emerita of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC. This endorsement comes after Raj Goyle received the support of Congressman Ro Khanna, D-California.

“At a time when too many politicians cave to pressure and abandon our shared morality, we need candidates all across this country who lead with courage and compassion. Raj has been a lifelong progressive: fighting for immigrant communities, defending reproductive freedom alongside Planned Parenthood, and holding corporations accountable,” ‘ Jayapal is quoted saying in the press release from Goyle’s campaign. “As Comptroller, he will use New York’s financial power to align our investments with our progressive values — divesting from fossil fuels, ending the use of New York pension dollars to fund ICE’s mass detention and deportation, and ensuring New Yorkers’ money is used to uplift their needs. It’s time for a new generation of leaders who put our money where our values are, and build an economy that works for all of us. I’m proud to endorse Raj for New York State Comptroller,” Jayapal added.

“I am beyond grateful for Congresswoman Jayapal’s support. She is a progressive champion who understands that public dollars should always reflect our values — protecting human rights, strengthening workers, and never funding injustice at home or abroad. And she knows that New Yorkers deserve better than a Comptroller who has been asleep at the wheel. As Comptroller, I will ensure New York’s financial power is used to build an economy that works for all of us,” Goyle said.

Goyle’s campaign has highlighted his commitment to transparency in state finances, tackling the affordability issue, and long-term fiscal responsibility.

If elected, Goyle could become the first South Asian to hold statewide office in New York.

Goyle is the founder of Phone Free New York and the former board chair of the NYC-based public policy think tank 5BORO Institute. A former Kansas State legislator, Goyle was one of the first Indian Americans elected to office in the country and flipped one of the reddest districts in the country. He also helped found Indian American Impact, a pact that supports candidates from the community seeking public office.

He faces long-time incumbent Republican, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.