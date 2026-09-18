Congresswoman Jayapal Hosts Hearing On Big Tech And Surveillance AI

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U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), co-chair of the Monopoly Busters Caucus, hosted a hearing on the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.

According to Jayapal, “Big Tech monopolists aim to take over the industry and find new ways to profit off the surveillance of Americans.”

The hearing examined the harms of surveillance AI and Members heard testimony from Dr. Jason Sattizahn, a former Meta employee and whistleblower; Leila Turner-Scott, a mother whose son died after following so-called safety guidance from ChatGPT; Amba Kak, the Co-Executive Director of the AI Now Institute and former Senior Advisor on AI at the Federal Trade Commission and; and Eliza Pan, the co-founder of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice.

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“This hearing could not be more timely. After months of communities speaking out and organizing across the country against data centers and threats of artificial intelligence, now top researchers and even CEOs from those AI companies are also beginning to speak out about their own concerns that artificial intelligence is advancing so rapidly and recklessly that even they believe it could lead to the extinction of humanity,” Jayapal said, adding, structural change was needed and that she would soon be releasing a bill that seeks to establish a “national federal charter” for AI companies, similar to what applies to banks.