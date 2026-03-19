Congressman Thanedar introduces resolution to censure colleague for ‘bigoted’ rhetoric against Muslims

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Earlier this month (March 12), Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar (D-Michigan) introduced a resolution to censure Republican Congressman Andy Ogles for “spewing hatred and bigotry” toward Muslim Americans and “disrespecting” America’s diversity. The resolution would also remove Ogles from the Homeland Security Committee, of which both he and Thanedar are members.

Ogles recently tweeted, “Muslims don’t belong in American society,” “Pluralism is a lie,” and “Muslims are unable to assimilate.”

“Congressman Ogles’ disgusting and bigoted words have no place anywhere in our country, let alone from a member of Congress,” said Rep. Thanedar in the press release. “His words incite hatred against millions of Muslim Americans. They disrespect the values of freedom of religion that our country was founded upon and are fundamentally un-American. I’m introducing a resolution to censure him for his disgraceful remarks, and I encourage all of my colleagues to join me in standing up against bigotry and hatred.”

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The full text of the resolution is available here.

In June of last year, Ogles referred to Zohran Mamdani as “Little Muhammad” and urged Donald Trump to deport him, Thanedar said. In response, Congressman Thanedar introduced a resolution to censure Ogles for those remarks as well.