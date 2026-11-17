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Congressman Ro Khanna, D-California, is calling for a compensation to every American for the cost of the Iran war. In a post on X.com, November 17, 2026, Khanna demanded Congress pass the bill this January when it is back in session with a Democratic majority in both chambers.

“I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran. Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let’s put it on Trump’s desk,” he said.

“This is to cover their higher gas prices, their higher food prices, their higher electricity bills. Now Democrats have a chance to deliver,” Khanna said in the video accompanying his post.

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Khanna has played a high-profile role in the Democratic majorities’ return to the two houses of Congress and is frequently mentioned as a potential Presidential candidate for 2028.