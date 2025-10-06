Congressman Frank Pallone Calls for early US-India dialogue to remove obstacles in strategic partnership

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Congressman Frank Pallone, D-NJ, a long-time ‘Friend of India” called for an early resolution to obstacles in the US-India strategic partnership, and criticized the $100,000 additional fee for H-1B visas, as well as the tariff regime slapped by President Trump on India which was coming in the way of trade negotiations between the two democracies.

At a webinar held Oct. 4, 2025, by the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) entitled, “H-1B Visa Storm, Current Challenges and Pathways Forward,” Pallone, a Padma Bhushan recipient and member of Congress for 18 terms, said the Trump administration is focusing on the wrong priorities. Rep. Pallone emphasized that rather than investing in training programs to develop locally qualified talent, billions are being spent on a fee that does not address the root problem. Linking the $100,000 H-1B fee to tariffs, was like adjusting the lottery to favor higher-paid employees, and disadvantage small businesses creating economic distortions, the press release from GOPIO said.

Congressman Pallone contended there was a broad bipartisan support in Congress for continuing the H1B Visa program. He said the Indian American community and organization such as GOPIO should engage with the Members of Congress to help develop a consensus towards a more considered approach towards preserving the many benefits of the H1B Visa program that has led to many positive outcomes for the US economy, the GOPIO press release said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

He also warned that in the global competition for talent, countries like Germany and China are ready to attract highly qualified professionals, which could ultimately weaken the U.S. economy instead of strengthening it.

He also expressed some concern about what he saw as India’s growing turn toward China and Russia.

“Meanwhile, India’s pivot toward countries such as Russia and China – partially in response to U.S. policy – raises additional strategic and economic concerns.” He called for an early US-India dialogue to remove the current hiccups.

The webinar began with a welcome from GOPIO’s Associate Secretary and Chair of Webinar Series Sunil Vuppala. GOPIO Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham noted how “shocked” everyone was when President Trump announced $100,000 fee for H-1B Visa on September 19, and described the benefits of the visa program to the US economy.

The Moderator for the panel discussion was New York Immigration Attorney Dilli Bhatta. The panellists included Immigration Attorneys David Nachman, Stephanie Dy, and Prashanti Reddy.

Panelists described in detail, the impact of the new $100,000 fee. They also noted that the current policy upheaval extended far beyond H-1B visas, affecting tariffs, lottery mechanisms, and international competitiveness, all of which could have lasting consequences for U.S. innovation and global leadership and stressed the urgency of proactive community engagement and informed advocacy.