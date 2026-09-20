Congressman Bera Condemns Brutal Stabbing Of Sikh Truck Driver From Sacramento

Representative Ami Bera, M.D. (CA-06) released a statement Saturday, September 19, 2026, condemning the stabbing attack on a Sacramento resident and Sikh truck driver “Mr. Singh”, who was stabbed 17 times at a rest stop in Wyoming:

“I’m horrified by the brutal attack on Mr. Singh, a Sikh truck driver and member of our Sacramento community who was stabbed 17 times at a rest stop in Wyoming. I’m praying for his full recovery and grateful to the family whose quick actions helped save his life.

“Law enforcement has not identified a motive, but we cannot ignore the troubling rise in hate and rhetoric targeting Sikh and South Asian Americans across our nation. Just days before this attack, the Department of Homeland Security posted a racist caricature of a Sikh truck driver telling ‘Mr. Singh’ to ‘get off our roads’ and ‘self-deport or find out.’

“Rhetoric from the highest levels of our government carries weight. When administration officials use the power and platform of the federal government to single out Sikh identity and portray an entire community as dangerous, unwanted, or less American, they fan the flames of hate and reinforce stereotypes that can have real-life consequences for Sikh Americans and the broader South Asian community.