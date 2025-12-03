Congressional Candidate Neil Khot Outlines Vision for Revitalizing Illinois’ 8th District

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Chicago, IL — In a comprehensive and candid discussion, Illinois congressional candidate Neil Khot sat down for an exclusive interview to talk about his background, priorities, and plans for the future of the 8th District. Khot, a first-generation American and self-made entrepreneur who built a business employing more than 200 people, is running as a Democrat with a pledge to restore the American Dream through pragmatic, results-oriented leadership.

Khot stressed that he is *“not a career politician,”* describing himself instead as a community-based leader shaped by hard work and lived experience. His campaign, he said, centers on expanding economic opportunity for a district that has endured the exits of major employers, including Motorola, Sears, and AT&T.

Jobs as the Top Priority*

When asked about his central focus, Khot did not hesitate:

*“My number one priority is to bring back well-paying jobs.”*

He emphasized his intention to attract new industries, spark innovation, and rebuild the region’s employment base through strategic partnerships and economic revitalization.

Standing Out in a Crowded Primary

With eight Democrats currently vying for the nomination, Khot believes his story and experience set him apart. He arrived in America with just $300 and eventually built a thriving business—an achievement he credits to grit, opportunity, and the support of his community.

He cited several defining qualities:

* His perspective as a first-generation immigrant

* A deep understanding of the value of opportunity

* A commitment to protecting the American Dream

* A record as a job creator

* A determination to oppose political extremism

All the candidates are good people,” Khot said, *“ but I bring the real lived experience of the immigrant story and the business acumen needed to get results.”*

Engaging a Diverse Electorate

Khot described a multi-pronged strategy to reach voters across IL-08, combining digital outreach on Meta platforms and X with traditional door-to-door canvassing. If elected, he plans to host **monthly virtual town halls** to ensure transparency and regular communication.

Growing List of Endorsements

Khot has secured several high-profile endorsements, including:

* Congressman Shri Thanedar (Michigan)

* Mayor Tom Dailly (Schaumburg, IL)

* Alderman David Moore (Chicago, IL)

* Americans 4 Hindus

* Actress Taylor Treadwell

He also noted that additional endorsements from national and local leaders are currently in discussion.

Campaign Finance and Momentum

In the interview, Khot shared that his campaign has raised **$750,000**, with **$480,000 cash on hand**, positioning him as a leading contender in the race. His support among Hindu American voters continues to fuel grassroots momentum as he prepares for the final stretch into Q4 2025.

An Experienced Team Behind the Campaign

Khot’s operation includes a ten-member core staff and over 25 volunteers, guided by nationally recognized strategists such as **Bill Hyers**, known for his work with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Tammy Duckworth. The team leads the district in field organizing, digital strategy, and fundraising.

### **Policy Vision: Healthcare, Economy, Climate, and More**

Healthcare:

Khot proposes major reforms centered on preventive care, expanded medical residency slots, and lowering prescription drug costs by allowing direct manufacturer purchases.

Economy & Job Creation:

He plans to leverage the district’s strategic advantages — including major highways, rail access, and proximity to O’Hare International Airport — to attract national and international employers.

Climate & Energy:

His climate platform includes investments in resilient infrastructure, support for solar, wind, and nuclear energy, and an expansion of rooftop solar programs.

Voting Rights:

Khot supports both election integrity and accessible voting systems, including mail-in ballots, stating, *“Voting is a right and a duty.”*

Support for Seniors & Families:

He emphasized protecting Medicare and Social Security, expanding universal pre-K, and improving support structures for caregivers. He cited admiration for Commissioner Martin O’Malley’s work on senior issues.

Commitment to Transparency

If elected, Khot promises open-door district and DC offices, consistent communication, and monthly virtual town halls. His primary benchmark, he said, will be simple: *“The number of people we can help.”*

A Personal Story That Fuels His Mission

Reflecting on his journey, Khot said:

“I came to America with $300 and a dream. I built a life, a family, and a business here. But today, those opportunities are slipping out of reach for many young Americans. I want to restore that pathway to success.”

He described his greatest strength as his open-mindedness and eagerness to learn, while acknowledging that his passion sometimes causes him to hyper-focus on certain issues. In his first 100 days, he plans to prioritize bringing new companies and innovation hubs to the district.