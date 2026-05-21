“Confident” US-India trade deal will be finalized in “coming weeks”: Ambassador Gor

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New Delhi, May 21, 2026: Highlighting the strong economic ties and momentum between the two democracies, US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Thursday expressed immense confidence regarding the finalisation of a landmark bilateral trade deal between Washington and New Delhi in the “coming weeks and months.”

Speaking at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in Delhi, Ambassador Gor underscored the core economic vision driving the negotiations, stating, “President Trump’s goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates lucrative opportunities for American businesses and workers. Our current interim trade agreement is on the table to be finalised, unlocking prosperity for both nations.”

The envoy detailed how the pending architecture of the pact is being engineered to drastically transform commercial corridors by lowering operational hurdles and boosting investor confidence.

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“We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides. This agreement, if done right, will strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments, and drive sustained inclusive growth, bringing tangible benefits to industries, workers, and economies,” Gor explained.

Reflecting a high-velocity diplomatic calendar aimed at pushing the deal past the finish line, the Ambassador pointed to high-level reciprocal state visits occurring in quick succession. “Last month, an Indian delegation visited Washington, D.C. to help finalize the trade deal. Next month, a US delegation will also focus on the agreement,” he announced.

While acknowledging the time already invested in ironing out complex trade mechanisms, Gor provided a historical benchmark to demonstrate that the current process is moving at a remarkably accelerated pace against “almost 19 years” of negotiations between the EU and India for the trade deal.

“Negotiations have been ongoing for a year and a half, but to put it in perspective, the European Union took almost 19 years. We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this trade deal will be finalised,” the Ambassador said.

The India-EU FTA was signed in January 2026. Dubbed as the “mother of all deals,” the trade agreement comes after long-running negotiations, which first began in 2007.

Validating this upbeat assessment, an official American delegation is anticipated to travel to India next month to participate in critical bilateral trade discussions, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Thursday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Annual Leadership Summit of The American Chamber of Commerce here, the minister highlighted the active momentum of the talks, effectively mirroring the optimistic timelines outlined by the US envoy. The statement follows an in-person round of meetings conducted by an Indian delegation in Washington, DC, last April, which was aimed at hammering out the finer points of an interim pact and driving forward deeper negotiations under the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

This upcoming technical exchange is set to occur alongside a broader wave of high-level diplomatic engagements. When questioned on whether the chief US negotiator for the BTA would travel alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his upcoming trip, Goyal clarified that “he’s not coming with him, but there is some plan for them to come next month”.

Providing a substantial boost to this bilateral momentum, Rubio is slated to embark on a four-day official tour of India starting May 23, marking his inaugural visit to the country to consolidate cooperation across the pivotal sectors of trade, defence, and energy.

The upcoming rounds follow a joint statement issued by India and the US on February 7, which finalised the foundational framework for an interim trade arrangement. However, the negotiation landscape shifted dramatically after a US Supreme Court ruling struck down all reciprocal tariffs, effectively dismantling the primary diplomatic leverage utilised by the Trump administration to negotiate trade concessions with global partners.

Faced with this unexpected institutional shift, Washington had to rapidly adapt its trade policy mechanisms. In the wake of that judicial setback, Washington pivoted by executing a 10 per cent auxiliary duty on all inbound goods under Section 122 of the Trade Act for a 150-day window commencing February 24 this year.

Simultaneously, US authorities initiated dual investigations under Section 301 of the Act, scrutinising prominent exporters over excess industrial capacities and domestic labour practices. While Section 122 restricts emergency tariffs to a 15 per cent ceiling for a maximum duration of 150 days, Section 301 grants Washington uncapped authority to levy duties if an inquiry establishes that a trading partner’s policies are actively damaging American commercial interests.

It is these very challenges that the upcoming delegation visits intend to resolve, as New Delhi has already formally delivered its comprehensive responses to both active federal probes, and consultative dialogues between the two global economies remain underway to secure the final deal.