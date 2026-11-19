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Newly-elected Fulton County, GA, Commissioner Rohit Malhotra introduced and passed legislation on his first day in office that would formally define gun violence as a public health crisis and allocate resources towards tackling the crisis.

The resolution passed with four votes, a press release from Malhotra’s office says. It designates at least $500,000 and up to $1,000,000 towards community-based intervention services and hospital-based violence intervention programs, such as Grady Memorial Hospital’s Interrupting Violence in Youth and Young Adults (IVYY) Project.

“This is the fulfillment of a promise long overdue to families who have endured unimaginable tragedy,” Malhotra is quoted saying in the press release. “The passage of this legislation will stand as one of the most consequential and meaningful public policy achievements I will ever have the privilege of being part of. And we’re just getting started.”

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Commissioner Malhotra’s resolution was a result of his partnership with victims’ families, healthcare workers, trauma surgeons, county and state elected officials, and community advocates — “a coalition built through years of collaboration, advocacy, and shared commitment to action,” the press release said.

“I wholeheartedly support this legislation and am excited about what this investment means for the future of Fulton County,” Dr. Randi Smith, trauma surgeon and founder of Grady’s IVYY Project, said. “As a trauma surgeon, I have the knowledge and technical skills to treat the body parts that are injured by bullets, but it’s the IVYY Project that is taking care of the patient holistically — thinking about not only the physical wounds but the mental, emotional, and structural factors that led to them being injured in the first place.”

According to Dr. Smith, Grady Memorial Hospital has treated 1,264 victims of gun violence in the last year alone — 40% of whom came from Fulton County and nearly 75% of whom were youth and young adults aged 14-34.