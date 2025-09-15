Commentary: Narendra Modi at 75: A Statesman bridging India with the world

- ADVERTISEMENT -



As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on September 17, 2025, it marks more than a personal milestone. It offers a moment to reflect on how one of the most consequential leaders of the 21st century has shaped India’s journey and global standing.

Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi’s rise—from a modest childhood to becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister in recent decades—is a story of grit, vision, and unrelenting drive. Over the past decade, he has redefined India’s engagement with its diaspora and elevated its voice on the world stage in ways few leaders before him have managed.

*Strengthening the Diaspora Bond*

Among his most defining initiatives has been a heartfelt outreach to the global Indian community. Modi recognized early that the diaspora was not just a cultural bridge but a strategic partner in nation-building.

In July 2025, during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, he extended Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) eligibility to sixth-generation descendants of the Indian diaspora—recognizing communities that left the subcontinent more than a century ago yet preserved language, culture, and traditions with devotion. A similar announcement in Mauritius earlier in March extended OCI privileges to the seventh generation of Indian-origin citizens there.

Coupled with the launch of a modernized OCI portal in May 2025, these moves underscored a clear message: India no longer views its diaspora from a distance. It embraces them as stakeholders in the country’s rise.

*Global Recognition and Diplomacy*

Parallel to this people-centric approach has been Modi’s transformation into one of the world’s most decorated leaders. In 2025 alone, he became the first Indian to receive Mauritius’s highest civilian honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. He was awarded Cyprus’s Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III. These joined a growing list of honours from nations as varied as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Dominica—signals that the world now views India as both a rising power and a responsible partner.

But Modi’s diplomacy is not about accolades. It is strategic and forward-looking. His historic visit to Cyprus—the first by an Indian prime minister—paved the way for cooperation in energy and technology. In London, a landmark trade deal with Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to expand markets for Indian textiles and automobiles while deepening collaboration in services and innovation. Across the Indo-Pacific, Modi has carefully positioned India as a stabilizing force amid shifting geopolitical currents.

*Building Consensus on the World Stage*

At moments of global division, Modi has shown skill in forging consensus. The 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi was a notable example. Amid rifts over the Russia–Ukraine war, he steered member states toward a joint declaration rooted in cooperation. India’s presidency also saw the African Union inducted as a permanent member of the G20—widely hailed as historic and emblematic of Modi’s commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South.

From the launch of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor to the Global Biofuel Alliance, Modi has consistently positioned India as a driver of sustainable and inclusive growth.

*Technology and Innovation as Diplomacy*

Under Modi, India’s technological achievements have become a key instrument of soft power. National Space Day has highlighted India’s milestones in lunar and interplanetary exploration, advanced propulsion systems, and semiconductor development. Meanwhile, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has found adoption in countries like Mauritius and Trinidad & Tobago—an example of Indian innovation shaping global financial systems.

*A Philosophy of Global Solidarity*

Perhaps most enduring has been Modi’s emphasis on compassion and global solidarity. The Vaccine Maitri initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic—through which India supplied over 160 million doses to nearly 100 countries—cemented India’s role as a lifeline in crisis, rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“the world is one family”).

*The Modi Legacy at 75*

As Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, his legacy extends beyond India’s borders. For the diaspora, his initiatives have brought renewed pride and belonging. For the international community, his leadership has made India a trusted partner, a mediator in turbulent times, and a visionary for a more equitable global order.

This milestone is not just about one man’s life. It is the story of a nation’s ascent under a leader who built bridges: between India and its diaspora, the Global South and developed world, tradition and modernity, aspiration and achievement.

At 75, Narendra Modi stands as both a symbol of India’s journey and a steward of its future—embodying the confidence of a country determined to shape, not just witness, the course of world affairs.

Jagdish Sewhani

President

The American India Public Affairs Committee