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The evening was the highest grossing fundraiser in CACF’s 40-year history



More than 300 advocates, civic leaders, and supporters gathered at Manhattan’s Tribeca 360 on Friday, November 13, 2026, for the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF)’s annual Catalyst for Change Awards Gala. The Gala was a celebration of CACF’s 40th anniversary.

The Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF) describes itself as the nation’s only pan-Asian children and families’ advocacy organization bringing together community-based organizations as well as youth and community allies to fight for equity for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).

Over the course of the evening, the Coalition raised $493,410 to advance its goals across New York State, a press release from the organization said.

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The organization’s Catalyst for Change Award celebrates leaders and champions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community that exemplify CACF’s commitment to the nation’s children and families.

This year’s Catalyst for Change honorees were television and Broadway and director Alan Muraoka, Dagne Dover Co-Founder and COO Deepa Gandhi, and a group of CACF Legends, eight current and former board members with over 10 years of service to the CACF community.

Assemblymember Grace Lee presented the citation recognizing CACF’s 40 years to Co-Executive Directors Anita Gundanna and Vanessa Leung during the evening’s cocktail hour. Also in attendance were Chair and Commissioner of New York State Liquor Authority Lily Fan on behalf of Governor Kathy Hochul, State Senator John Liu, Assemblymember Steven Raga, Assemblymember-Elect Joyce XiaoQiong Xie, Councilmembers Linda Lee and Susan Zhaung, Guadalupe Hernandez of Office of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Adam Chen on behalf of New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

“Forty years ago, CACF was founded on a simple yet powerful truth: our communities are stronger when we stand together. That spirit of coalition is rooted in the generations who came before us – the people who crossed borders and oceans, built neighborhoods, cared for one another, and organized so future generations could thrive,” Gundanna and Leung are quoted saying in the press release.

“For four decades, we have united hundreds of organizations, youth, parents, and allies to build an Asian American and Pacific Islander community too powerful to ignore. By speaking as one voice in City Hall and Albany, we’ve secured historic funding and vital support for community-based organizations across New York. Our 40th anniversary gala was a celebration of that legacy, and we look forward to building our collective power for the next forty years and beyond,” Gundanna added.

In her speech accepting the Catalyst for Change Award, Gandhi reflected on how much the Asian American experience has evolved in recent years. “Growing up, I felt like I had to live two lives, one at home embedded in Indian culture and another at school being American but that has changed because of what we have all pushed forward to establish our communities.”

But much work remained to be done, Gandhi emphasized and too many people in the community are “still marginalized, still targeted, and still unheard.”

Muraoka was introduced at the gala by Kathleen Kim, the puppeteer behind the role of Ji-Young, the first Asian-American Muppet character on Sesame Street.

“Sesame Street teaches the core values of empathy, courage, tenacity, and patience, and how education leads to children who grow up smarter, stronger and kinder,” Muraoka said in his remarks. “But these core values were taught to me by my amazing mother and father, who alongside my grandparents were interned in Japanese American relocation camps during WWII. Yet despite the injustices they endured, or perhaps because of it, they taught me that there are no shortcuts to success, and that honesty and fairness are always the way forward.”

The event was emceed by Hazel Sanchez, anchor of PIX11 Morning News. PIX11 also served as the event’s media partner. The evening’s auction was led by Paul Florez-Taylor.

In a newsletter, CACF urged people to donate to the organization so that it could reach the $50,000 milestone by visiting cacf.org. It thanked all those who helped make the gala successful.