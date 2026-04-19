Chicago’s Natya Dance Theatre Celebrates 50 Years Of Dance, Heritage, And Community

Chicago, IL – Natya Dance Theatre proudly marks its 50th anniversary in 2026, celebrating five decades of preserving, teaching, and innovating the classical Indian dance form Bharatanatyam while engaging diverse audiences across the globe.

Founded in 1976 by acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hema Rajagopalan, the organization has grown from a small community initiative into an internationally recognized dance company and training academy. Rooted in tradition yet boldly contemporary, Natya has become a leading voice in the evolution of Bharatanatyam in the global diaspora.

A defining highlight of this milestone year was the critically acclaimed production “Sharira/Shariri: Held Within,” conceived and choreographed by Rajagopalan. The work brought together decades of artistic exploration into a powerful performance that explored interconnectedness and spiritual unity. Audiences and critics alike praised the production for its precision, emotional depth, and cohesive ensemble work, reinforcing Natya’s reputation for excellence and innovation.

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“Sharira/Shariri represents not only where we have come from, but where we are going,” said Rajagopalan. “The classical form continues to evolve, and our work ensures that it remains vibrant and relevant today.”

Since its founding, Natya Dance Theatre has remained dedicated to both preserving the rich heritage of Bharatanatyam and expanding its expressive possibilities. Traditionally a solo art form, Natya has pioneered large-scale ensemble productions that reinterpret classical narratives for modern audiences. The company’s performances combine intricate footwork, expressive storytelling (abhinaya), and philosophical depth rooted in ancient texts such as the Natya Shastra.

Over the years, Natya has received numerous honors, including recognition as a Chicago Cultural Treasure and major support from organizations such as the MacArthur Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Illinois Arts Council. Rajagopalan herself has been widely celebrated for her artistic contributions and leadership.

Natya’s collaborative spirit has also led to partnerships with prominent institutions and artists, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, Ensemble Español, and Trinity Irish Dance Company—further bridging cultural traditions through performance.

As it enters its next chapter, Natya Dance Theatre continues its mission to inspire, educate, and connect communities through dance.

About Natya Dance Theatre:Natya Dance Theatre is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and advancement of Bharatanatyam. Through performances, education, and community engagement, Natya fosters cultural understanding while pushing the boundaries of classical Indian dance.