Chicagoland Nepali community celebrates at Dashain–Tihar Musical Gala 2025

- ADVERTISEMENT -



More than 300 guests unite for a night of culture, music, and community spirit in Chicago

The Chicagoland Nepali Friendship Society hosted its highly- anticipated Grand Dashain–Tihar Musical Event 2082 (Bikram Samvat) on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago. Drawing more than 300 attendees from across the Chicagoland area and neighboring states, the event celebrated Nepal’s vibrant cultural heritage through music, dance, food, and togetherness.

The evening showcased Nepali artistry and community pride. Renowned Nepali musicians Badri Pangeni, Pratap Das, and Elina Chauhan headlined the musical segment. The energy of the night was amplified by DJ Oza of Chicago, whose music kept guests dancing and engaged between live sets.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Attendees were also treated to an array of authentic Nepali cuisine.

High profile attendees included President Narayan Khadka, host Anita Kunwar, and Chief Guest Balaram Ghimire, alongside representatives from several local Nepali organizations.

Established in August 2007, the Chicagoland Nepali Friendship Society aims to preserve and promote Nepal’s rich cultural traditions within the broader American landscape. Through annual programs like Dashain–Tihar, the Society continues to foster unity among the growing Nepali community while bridging generational and cultural connections.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Shyam Parajuli, Advisor and Former General Secretary of the Society, expressed heartfelt gratitude: “We’re proud to keep our cultural spirit alive here in Chicago and are grateful to everyone who came together to make this event truly memorable.”