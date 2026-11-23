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BANGALORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) – After Magnus Carlsen dominated the headlines with his conduct, chess returns this week to its quiet, ceremonial self in Geneva for the classical world championship.

FIDE referred the Norwegian to its disciplinary body after he forfeited three games during an undecided playoff against Vladislav Artemiev at a pilot event in Budapest.

In contrast, the focus in Geneva will be on the board, where India’s Gukesh Dommaraju begins his title defence against in-form challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the youngest world championship match in chess history.

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The two 20-year-olds will contest a slow-burning, 14-game match from November 24 to December 12.

Gukesh has experience on the biggest stage, but recent form has made Sindarov the clear favourite.

The Uzbek enjoyed a breakthrough run by winning the 2025 World Cup, before capturing the Candidates Tournament with a round to spare playing flawless chess throughout.

Former world champions and leading grandmasters have backed Sindarov, who is 72 rating points above Gukesh on FIDE’s November list. The world number four has recorded an average performance rating of 2,837 across his first four major events of 2026.

Yet if rankings and form guaranteed success, Gukesh might never have become world champion. He defeated China’s Ding Liren in Singapore in 2024 to become, at 18, the youngest undisputed classical world champion.

Maintaining that standard has proved more difficult. Struggling for consistency, he cut back his classical schedule this year and slipped to 26th in the rankings, prompting questions about how he has handled the pressure of holding chess’ biggest title.

Ding also endured a turbulent reign before surrendering the crown, underlining the psychological burden that can accompany it.

SIGNS OF RECOVERY

There have, however, been encouraging signs for Gukesh.

At September’s Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Gukesh scored 8.5 points from 11 games to win individual silver on board four and help India secure team silver.

His coach, Grzegorz Gajewski, said the tournament had restored Gukesh’s confidence, while the champion has spoken publicly about the positive effect of meditation on his mental approach.

Sindarov’s credentials are formidable.

His Candidates win was among the most dominant of recent years, with the Uzbek qualifying one round early after outplaying a field packed with elite grandmasters.

Reflecting on the tournament, he told Reuters in September: “I didn’t blunder a single one of my games. I played a fantastic tournament.”

Even so, Sindarov has repeatedly downplayed suggestions that he already has one hand on the trophy.

“I don’t believe these words,” he said when asked about predictions favouring him. “I just prepare maximally well and also try to prepare against Gukesh’s best form.”