Chef Kunal Kapur return with ‘Diwali Delights’ Season 2

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Laxmi brand has teamed up with chef Kunal Kapur for a second consecutive year to launch Season 2 of “Diwali Delights with Laxmi featuring Chef Kunal Kapur,” a six-episode YouTube series featuring festive recipes and Diwali-inspired cooking ideas.

The series combines traditional Indian flavors with contemporary twists, using Laxmi products in recipes designed for home cooks. According to the company, the recipes are intended to be simple enough for busy families while still offering something special for the festive season.

The first episode premiered Sept. 9, beginning a series of cooking demonstrations timed around the Diwali season.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Partnering with Laxmi for a second year is truly special,” Kapur said. “Diwali is about coming together, celebrating traditions and, of course, enjoying great food. With Laxmi’s authentic products, we’re bringing that spirit to life in a way that is easy, creative and enjoyable for families everywhere. Because when it comes to celebrating with quality and tradition, Laxmi Hain Naa!”

Kapur, an Indian chef, television personality and NDTV Food Award recipient, is presenting recipes throughout the series that blend familiar festive ingredients with modern preparation and presentation.

The Diwali campaign also includes the company’s “Dream Big, Win Bigger This Festival!” sweepstakes for consumers in the United States.

Prizes include a luxury vehicle, gold coins, smartphones, televisions and other items. The company said Uday Kumar of New Jersey won the grand prize in last year’s promotion.

Although Laxmi is promoting the sweepstakes alongside its products, no purchase is necessary to enter.

“Building on last year’s success, we’re delighted to partner with Chef Kunal Kapur and bring back the giveaway once again,” said Suhasinee Patil, vice president of marketing at HOS Global Foods. “It’s a wonderful way to bring warmth, joy and delicious Indian fusion recipes made with quality Laxmi products to Diwali celebrations across North America.”

Laxmi, a brand of House of Spices, has served the North American South Asian market for more than five decades. Founded in 1972, the brand offers a range of Indian and South Asian food products and ingredients.

The company said the second season of “Diwali Delights” is intended to encourage families to celebrate the holiday through food, shared traditions and new recipes.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., who are 18 or older. It began Sept. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2026. The total approximate retail value of all prizes is $78,460. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Entrants are limited to 10 entries per person per day.

The sponsor is House of Spices India Inc., based in Lake Success, New York.