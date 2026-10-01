Celebrations Outside Captain Smit Machchhar’s Mumbai Residence; friends and family hail him as ‘real hero’

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Mumbai, October 1, 2026: Celebrations were held outside Indian Captain Smit Machchhar’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday, October 1, with friends and family members gathering to honor the pilot and hail him as a “real hero” following his role in averting a major mid-air tragedy involving a flydubai flight.

People gathered outside Machchhar’s residence carrying the Indian national flag and his photographs. Supporters were seen saluting and raising slogans in his praise as they expressed admiration for the Indian captain.

The gathering comes after Machchhar received appreciation from the country’s top leadership for his actions during the emergency aboard the flydubai flight.