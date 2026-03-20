Celebrating the timeless charm of Shashi Kapoor on his 88th birth anniversary

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On March 18, 2026, the film world celebrated the 88th birth anniversary of the legendary Shashi Kapoor.
Known for his infectious charm, crooked-tooth smile, and “taxi” speed, often shooting multiple films in a single day, Kapoor was a rare bridge between high-octane Bollywood masala and nuanced international art-house cinema. Here is a look back at the most iconic films from his six-decade-long career:
Deewaar (1975) Perhaps the most significant film in Shashi Kapoor’s career, this Yash Chopra classic pitted him against Amitabh Bachchan in a clash of ideologies. Kapoor played Ravi, the principled police officer who chooses duty over his criminal brother. He delivered the most famous rebuttal in Indian cinema history: “Mere paas maa hai”, a line that remains etched in Bollywood lore. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this performance. Source: YouTube/@shemaroomovies via ANI
Deewaar (1975) Perhaps the most significant film in Shashi Kapoor’s career, this Yash Chopra classic pitted him against Amitabh Bachchan in a clash of ideologies. Kapoor played Ravi, the principled police officer who chooses duty over his criminal brother. He delivered the most famous rebuttal in Indian cinema history: “Mere paas maa hai”, a line that remains etched in Bollywood lore. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for this performance. Source: YouTube/@shemaroomovies
Junoon (1978) Produced under his own banner, Film Valas, this historical drama directed by Shyam Benegal showcases Kapoor’s commitment to “meaningful” cinema. Based on Ruskin Bond’s ‘A Flight of Pigeons’, Kapoor played Javed Khan, a reckless feudal lord during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Source: YouTube/@FilmValas
Kabhi Kabhie (1976) In this multi-starrer romantic saga, Kapoor played a character that was remarkably progressive for the era. He played Vijay, the jovial and secure husband who is fully accepting of his wife’s (Raakhee) past love. His effortless chemistry and mature performance provided a perfect balance to the film’s intense emotional beats. Source: YouTube/@yrf
Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) Directed by his brother Raj Kapoor, this film was known for its bold storytelling and lush musical score. Kapoor played Rajeev, an engineer who struggles to reconcile his love for a woman’s soul with his obsession with physical beauty. The film broke many social taboos of the time regarding sensuality on screen. Source: YouTube/@ultra