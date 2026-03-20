Celebrating the timeless charm of Shashi Kapoor on his 88th birth anniversary

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On March 18, 2026, the film world celebrated the 88th birth anniversary of the legendary Shashi Kapoor.

Known for his infectious charm, crooked-tooth smile, and “taxi” speed, often shooting multiple films in a single day, Kapoor was a rare bridge between high-octane Bollywood masala and nuanced international art-house cinema. Here is a look back at the most iconic films from his six-decade-long career: