A celebration honoring His transformative impact on thousands across the globe. It is the commencement of his 60th birth anniversary.

East Stroudsburg, PA – The Shrimad Rajchandra Spiritual Center (SRSC), USA, will host a momentous Festival of Bliss, a unique, multi-day private event that mirrors the immersive retreats of major spiritual organizations. Attendees will participate in a blend of meditation, yoga, mindfulness, and spiritual growth workshops, all curated to facilitate harmony among the mind, body, soul and the surrounding natural environment. These experiences are designed not just for personal enrichment, but to inspire participants to give back and engage with the broader Poconos community.

Nestled in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, the Shrimad Rajchandra Spiritual Center (SRSC) is a 400-acre wellness and community center designed to promote healthy living, reflection, and service. Envisioned by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a spiritual luminary and global humanitarian, SRSC will be a welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds to recharge, learn practical tools for self-improvement, and connect with nature, while contributing positively to the local community and economy.

Event Highlights

The thoughtfully curated Festival of Bliss will feature:

Daily Spiritual Discourses by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji – illuminating talks that inspire inner transformation.

Devotional Music – soulful performances by the renowned Sachin-Jigar duo.

Mega Humanitarian Camp – Hands-on initiative bridging gaps in healthcare and packing meals for the underserved.

Lakeside Ceremonies, Yoga, and Meditation – opportunities to reconnect with nature and the self.

Nature Walks – exploring SRSC’s lake and serene forest trails.

Atmarpit Diksha ceremony – Sacred initiation to a life of spiritual pursuit under the Guru’s guidance.

About Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji

A spiritual visionary, humanitarian, and global peace ambassador, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has guided seekers worldwide on the path of Self-Realization. Founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), He draws inspiration from His spiritual Master, Shrimad Rajchandraji, well-known as Mahatma Gandhi’s spiritual mentor. Pujya Gurudevshri’s universal message emphasizes cultivating self-awareness, living with compassion, and serving others selflessly. He has conducted thousands of discourses and meditation retreats and addressed international forums across the globe.

His humanitarian vision has inspired Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), a global social impact organization, active across the world, focused on bringing joy and offering service to underserved sections of society. In 2023, Pujya Gurudevshri was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Divinity by Claremont School of Theology, Los Angeles for his contributions to spirituality and selfless service.

About Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC)

Guided by Pujya Gurudevshri, SRLC offers a comprehensive, 360-degree holistic program dedicated to the welfare of humans, animals, and the environment. It is powered by genuine empathy, love and care of highly motivated volunteers serving selflessly. Awarded special consultative status by the United Nations ECOSOC, SRLC has impacted millions worldwide. Recently, SRLC’s Mission Africa was launched to address hunger, poverty, and unemployment in 16 nations.

For more details and registration information, please check out: srmd.org/festival-of-bliss

