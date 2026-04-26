“Captured India’s vibrancy through his lens”: PM Modi condoles passing of renowned photographer Raghu Rai

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of eminent photographer Raghu Rai, describing him as a creative stalwart who immortalised India’s vibrancy through his lens.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of photography and culture. My thoughts are with his family, admirers and the photography fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Rai, celebrated for his ability to capture the “extraor inary in the ordinary,” leaves behind an unparalleled archive documenting India’s social, political and cultural evolution.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world’s elite photographers.

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the haunting aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to intimate portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi,

Rai’s lens captured both historic milestones and everyday life.

His evocative images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country’s spirit.

His cremation took place April 26, 2026, at 4:00 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to legendary photographer. Remembering Rai’s contribution and his personal experience with him, Bhandarkar said the photographer had helped him during the research for his 2017 thriller Indu Sarkar . Calling his camera

a “compass for truth,” the filmmaker shared an emotional note on X.

Taking to social media, Madhur wrote, “Sad to hear of Raghu Rai’s sir demise. During my research for the film #InduSarkar, he gave great insight into India’s Emergency. His camera was a compass for truth, and his work a meditation on life. Sir you will be deeply missed and forever celebrated. #OmShanti”

He was awarded Padma Shri in 1972 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for his decades of service to photography.

Notably, tributes have been pouring in from public figures as well as political leaders from across the country following Rai’s demise, including filmmaker Varun Grover, historian William Dalrymple, and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

National Award-winning lyricist, screenwriter and stand-up comedian Varun Grover paid an emotional tribute, writing, “The silent storyteller, the interpreter of light, the most gentle and kind – Mr. Raghu Rai has departed. The time is moving faster than we can register, the characters of this grand play sticking to their exit-stage cues, an ache fills the room – we applaud and we cry. Thank you Raghu saab. Aap hamesha yaad aayenge.”

Historian and bestselling author William Dalrymple remembered Rai as both a mentor and a dear friend.

“So very sad to hear about the passing of my friend and mentor, Raghu Rai. Raghu was not just the greatest Indian photographer of his generation, he was the most beloved, generous & wonderful man. His book on Delhi was the first book I ever bought about the city, and it was he who first taught me how to look at it and pin it to paper. Later he became the kindest of friends. I adored him and loved his warmth and energy and wild enthusiams. Om Shanti…. he will be much, much missed,” he wrote.

piritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also paid tribute, stating, “Raghu Rai’s keen eye immortalized the trials and triumphs of Bharat with candor & vividness. Will be greatly missed & ever remembered fondly. Our deepest condolences to all bereaved by his passing. Blessings. Sg”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also highlighted the contribution of Raghu Rai’s work in Indian history and its cultural representation. On his official X handle, he paid tribute to the late legend and wrote, “Raghu Rai ji’s lens chronicled the soul of India for over six decades – its people, its struggles, its joys, and its defining moments. He didn’t just take photographs, he preserved our nation’s memory. My heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues, and the countless admirers his work touched across generations.”