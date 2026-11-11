California State Capitol, Sacramento Celebrates Diwali; Joined By Association of Indo Americans

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Diwali at the Sacramento State Capitol Building steps. AIA members on stage. ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy AIA

On Thursday, November 5, the California State Capitol in Sacramento hosted its first-ever Diwali celebration on the West Steps, bringing together state lawmakers, Indian-American community leaders, cultural organizations, and families from across California for celebrating the Festival of Lights.

Co-hosted by the Association of Indo Americans (AIA) along with California Assemblymembers Ash Kalra and Dr. Darshana Patel, the FIA of San Diego, and other community organizations, organizers described the event as a significant milestone in celebrating Indian heritage, cultural diversity, and community unity in California.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in San Francisco, also attended the event.

California State Assembly members Ash Kalra and Dr. Darshana Patel join others to light the lamp at Diwali celebrations on State Capitol Building steps in Sacramento, November 5, 2026.
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The festivities included Indian cultural performances, traditional refreshments, and decorations provided by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. As evening approached, the California State Capitol was illuminated in “stunning Diwali colors, creating a breathtaking and unforgettable moment for attendees,” a press release from organizers said.

India’s Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan lighting the lamp at the Nov. 5, 2026, Diwali celebration on the State Capitol steps in Sacramento.

Communities across California, including the Silicon Valley–San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego,  Sacramento, Stockton, and surrounding regions, as well as attendees from neighboring Nevada, participated in the event, many traveling great distances to be there.

As a Co-host, AIA members expressed their excitement and pride in being part of the event.

A section of the audience at the Nov. 5, 2026 Diwali celebrations at the Sacramento State Capitol Building.

“What a historic and memorable moment for the entire AIA family! A heartfelt thank you to everyone who came together to be part of the first-ever Diwali celebration at the California State Capitol in Sacramento! Together, we didn’t just celebrate Diwali; we made history!” one attendee told organizers.

Another attendee said, “We can proudly say that we were part of history—the very first Diwali celebration on the West Steps of the California State Capitol! A moment to cherish for years to come!”

AIA thanked Assemblymembers Ash Kalra and Dr. Darshana Patel, Indian Consul General  Sivan, participating lawmakers, co-hosting organizations, cultural performers, volunteers, and community members who gave of their time to make the event a success.

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