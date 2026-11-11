California State Capitol, Sacramento Celebrates Diwali; Joined By Association of Indo Americans

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On Thursday, November 5, the California State Capitol in Sacramento hosted its first-ever Diwali celebration on the West Steps, bringing together state lawmakers, Indian-American community leaders, cultural organizations, and families from across California for celebrating the Festival of Lights.

Co-hosted by the Association of Indo Americans (AIA) along with California Assemblymembers Ash Kalra and Dr. Darshana Patel, the FIA of San Diego, and other community organizations, organizers described the event as a significant milestone in celebrating Indian heritage, cultural diversity, and community unity in California.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in San Francisco, also attended the event.

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The festivities included Indian cultural performances, traditional refreshments, and decorations provided by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. As evening approached, the California State Capitol was illuminated in “stunning Diwali colors, creating a breathtaking and unforgettable moment for attendees,” a press release from organizers said.

Communities across California, including the Silicon Valley–San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Sacramento, Stockton, and surrounding regions, as well as attendees from neighboring Nevada, participated in the event, many traveling great distances to be there.

As a Co-host, AIA members expressed their excitement and pride in being part of the event.

“What a historic and memorable moment for the entire AIA family! A heartfelt thank you to everyone who came together to be part of the first-ever Diwali celebration at the California State Capitol in Sacramento! Together, we didn’t just celebrate Diwali; we made history!” one attendee told organizers.

Another attendee said, “We can proudly say that we were part of history—the very first Diwali celebration on the West Steps of the California State Capitol! A moment to cherish for years to come!”

AIA thanked Assemblymembers Ash Kalra and Dr. Darshana Patel, Indian Consul General Sivan, participating lawmakers, co-hosting organizations, cultural performers, volunteers, and community members who gave of their time to make the event a success.