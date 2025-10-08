California Governor Gavin Newsom makes Diwali a State Holiday in California

One of several cultural performances at the Nov. 5, 2023 Diwali celebrations in Sacramento, California. PHOTO: Courtesy Suvidha International Foundation

On October 6, 2025, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 268, making Diwali a state holiday. AB 268 was authored jointly by Democratic  Assembly-members Ash Kalra of San Jose and Dr. Darshana Patel of San Diego

California, which according an estimate by non-profit organization Indiaspora, houses one million Indian Americans, becomes the largest state to declare Diwali a state holiday. It is preceded only Pennsylvania a year ago, and by New York City in November 2024, as a public school holiday,  and some of the jurisdictions in New York State. Which makes California the first to make it a state-wide law.

“Today, with California—the most populous state in the nation—officially recognizing Diwali, Indian Americans celebrate a major milestone in the ongoing journey toward greater cultural inclusion and visibility,” declared Indiaspora in an October 7, press release. “This landmark legislation marks a historic moment for Indian Americans, especially in California, and is a powerful recognition of the community’s rich cultural heritage and longstanding contributions to the Golden State,” the organization added.

