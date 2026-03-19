California Congressman Ro Khanna secures $13M in funding for 17 community projects

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This year, Rep. Ro Khanna secured a total of $13,501,000 in funding from the fiscal year 2026 appropriations bills for 13 community projects. This funding, he said in a press release March 19, is vital, and will provide resources for programs across the district to bring “much needed” improvements to housing, water supply needs, public safety, local infrastructure, workforce development programs and more.

Following are some Community Projects that Rep. Khanna submitted to the House Appropriations Committee, which have since been signed into law:

Pruneridge Avenue Complete Streets Project — $1,000,000 with Senator Adam Schiff for The City of Santa Clara; Safe Routes to Schools and Parks – $2,000,000 for the City of Sunnyvale; Main Street Revitalization Project –$250,000 City of Milpitas; Main Street Revitalization Project –$250,000 City of Milpitas; Cedar Boulevard Complete Streets Project – $850,000, City of Newark; Silicon Valley Hopper $1,200,000, Cities of Cupertino and Santa Clara; Restoration of Emergency Shelter and Transitional Housing for Homeless Veterans-$3,150,000, County of Santa Clara; Milpitas USD Workforce Development Center– $500,000, Milpitas Unified School; Auto Mall Parkway Center Median Project-$850,000, City of Fremont; Berryessa Youth Center Renovation and Improvements Project-$250,000, Berryessa Union School District; City of San Jose Restoration Project-$1,092,000, City of San Jose; Cleanwater Center -$1,092,000, City of Sunnyvale; Silicon Valley Regional Purified Water Facility -$1,092,000, Santa Clara Valley Water District; SAFE+ Program Enhancement-$175,000 County of Santa Clara.

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For full list visit https://khanna.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-ro-khanna-secures-over-13m-funding-ca-17-community-projects