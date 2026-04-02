California-based Women’s support group Maitri’s 35th anniversary gala raises over $1million

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On Saturday, March 28, 2026, Maitri brought together supporters at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Palo Alto, t0 celebrate at its 35th anniversary gala.

The gathering raised more than $1million, a press release from the organizationsaid.

Describing the attendees as “a powerful assembly of community allies, leaders, and dedicated supporters” who opened their wallets to reinforce and grow critical resources for survivors of domestic violence, “while driving forward a strong vision for prevention,” Mairi said the “funds go beyond immediate safety, empowering survivors to rebuild their lives, reclaim their strength, and envision a safe future.”

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The evening’s musical highlight was a performance by award-winning singer and Bollywood’s rising star Abby V. The program also featured an opera performed by a local classically trained vocalist/opera singer Avantika, whose two arias aimed at underlining the resilience of survivors.

A Maitri film brought to life the challenges faced by survivors and the impact of domestic violence on children, in an attempt to deepen the audience’s understanding and commitment.

Maitri showcased some highlights of its accomplishments through displays and silent and live auctions, brought in added support from the sale of an array of exclusive items generously donated by its supporters.

Maitri’s Board President Sameer Ladiwala, spoke about why the work Maitri does was so critical, saying “These are not abstract programs. These are lifelines. These are the services that help a survivor move from fear to safety, from uncertainty to stability, from isolation to the beginning of a new life.”

Rama Dharmarajan, Maitri’s Executive Director talked about Maitri’s journey from a single kitchen phone line in 1991 to where the organization was today.

“Today, we are a trusted community-rooted, culturally responsive institution standing with survivors of domestic violence. This transformation is a direct result of our tireless team, network of collaborators, and the heart of this community,” Dharmarjan said.

Gala Co-Chair Aarti Johri said, “I am extremely touched by the outpouring of support from the community. This is a milestone anniversary and the number of longtime supporters as well as the large number of first timers here this evening, encourages me and leads me to believe that the cause is both recognized and the community believes in Maitri’s ability.”

Special Recognition was given to the staff, board, and volunteers as well as Maitri’s founders and other key persons who made significant contributions in Maitri’s 35-year journey.

About Maitri: Maitri is a free, conﬁdential, nonproﬁt organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area that primarily helps families and individuals from South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives) facing domestic violence, emotional abuse, cultural alienation, or family conﬂict. Direct Services for victims and survivors at Maitri include crisis intervention, and self-sufficiency services. Maitri also engages with the community in fostering healthy relationships.