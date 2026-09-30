Broadway’s Longest-Running American Musical, CHICAGO, To Make Its Mumbai Debut

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The Tony Award-winning musical arrives at The Grand Theatre from January 21–31, 2027, for a limited run of 14 shows, marking three decades since its celebrated Broadway revival.

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, makes its India debut at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s Grand Theatre.

“The NMACC’s commitment to bringing leading global productions to Indian audiences is rooted in its vision of creating a cultural home that brings the best of the world to India and the best of India to the world,” a press release said. Since its opening in 2023, this, first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary arts destination is situated in the heart of Mumbai. It has presented 10 major international Broadway and West End productions to date, with CHICAGO marking its 11th.

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Based on Maurine Dallas Watkins’ 1926 play, CHICAGO was adapted for the stage by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Set in the razzle-dazzle decadence of 1920s Chicago, the story follows Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer whose murder of her lover lands her in Cook County Jail. There, she meets vaudeville star Velma Kelly, while the charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn turns Roxie’s crime into a media sensation. As Roxie and Velma compete for public and press attention, the musical examines the blurred lines between crime, celebrity, and spectacle, with a sharp eye for how fame can shape public perception.

The production features Fosse’s jazz choreography, with a live orchestra and a score featuring some of musical theatre’s most iconic numbers, including All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, When You’re Good to Mama, Roxie and Hot Honey Rag.

Since its Broadway revival in 1996, CHICAGO has become one of musical theatre’s most renowned productions. It has received six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards® and a Grammy Award®. Its influence extends beyond the stage, with the 2002 film adaptation directed by Rob Marshall and starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere. The film won six Academy Awards®, including Best Picture.

CHICAGO arrives at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, from January 21–31, 2027.