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MUMBAI, Nov 18, 2026 (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss trade and the countries’ bilateral ties as they wrapped up their three-day visit to India.

After the British heir had earlier watched Bollywood dances as he toured a film studio and Kate had visited a maternity hospital in Mumbai, the couple flew to New Delhi to see the Indian leader.

There, they discussed the importance of British and Indian relations, while Modi praised the work of William’s Earthshot Prize, which held its annual awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday.

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“Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world,” Modi wrote on X.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said the discussion had reflected “on the deep and enduring ties between the two countries” and the opportunities ahead.

WILLIAM CLAPPED TO BOLLYWOOD DANCES

Earlier the couple carried out separate engagements on Wednesday, with the prince visiting the office of a prominent Bollywood production house, Dharma Productions, in suburban Mumbai, while Kate visited a maternity hospital to speak to health workers in the centre of India’s financial capital.

William smiled and clapped as dancers moved to a number from Dharma’s hit Bollywood movie, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (Joy Sometimes, Sorrow Sometimes), which is set partly in London. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present.

“He was gracious and kind and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide,” said filmmaker Karan Johar, who runs Dharma Productions, after the visit.

The royal couple have been on a whirlwind tour of the city of 13 million since Monday, playing cricket with the retired Sachin Tendulkar, visiting a craft school and attending the glittering award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, a climate-change award that William set up six years ago.

In his speech at the awards ceremony, William said the impact of global warming was becoming conspicuous, with repeated heatwaves and devastating floods, calling it a pivotal moment for the planet.

The trip has been the most high-profile overseas visit for the princess, often referred to by her maiden name Kate Middleton, since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson said that during their meeting with Modi, the couple expressed their gratitude for the exceptionally warm welcome they had received in India.