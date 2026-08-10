Brazen robbery of Indian American jewelry store in Woodbridge Township, NJ

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An Indian-origin couple, which owns 9Lakha Jewelers on Oak Tree Road in Woodbridge Township, NJ, say they have lost a million dollars in a brazen robbery of their store August 8, 2026 night, which took place in less than a minute.

Video of the robbery from the store’s own surveillance camera is circulating online and shows several men wielding sledgehammers and black garbage bags, getting out of a vehicle in front of the store, rushing into the premises, and exiting in a minute or less, with the bags, boarding the vehicle and leaving.

Inside the store, the robbers smashed the glass cases and dumped the jewelry into the bags, even as the owner took refuge in the inside office, and a customer rushed outside in fear of his life, news reports said.

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The robbers wore masks and black clothing.

The Facebook site of the store @9lakhajeweler located at 1326 Oak Tree Rd. is still up, with the gold and silver jewelry on display.

News reports also noted several robberies had taken place in recent years – Virani Jewelers in June 2025 is almost the exact way as the August 8 robbery, and prior to that, Virani was robbed in 2022.