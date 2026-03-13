Brandon Shah killed in shooting at Old Dominion University was a highly decorated military leader

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His biography on the ROTC website still reads in the present tense and has not yet been taken down. It is a testament to this high-achieving serviceman, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who was cruelly gunned down March 12, 2026, when a man barged into his classroom while he was teaching at Old Dominion University, Virginia.

The ‘Professor of Military Science & Department Chair’ had served on the front numerous times and returned alive, making it even more ironic that he died at home.

The FBI is treating the shooting as a terror attack and has identified the killer as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36,a former Army National Guard, who, according to news reports, was previously convicted in a terrorism case involving ISIS. He was killed when some of Shah’s students intervened.

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FBI Director Kash Patel posted the following on X:

“Earlier today, an armed individual opened fire at Old Dominion University, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement.” The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism and its Joint Terrorism Task Force “is fully engaged, embedded with local authorities, and providing all resources necessary in the investigation.”

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Brandon A. Shah was a native of Virginia, an alumnus and commissionee of Old Dominion University (ODU), and at the time of his death, was a Professor of Military Science (PMS) at ODU’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

Shah enlisted into the Army in 2003 as an Aviation Operations Specialist. While enlisted, he obtained the rank of Sergeant before transitioning, according to his biography. On completing his enlisted service, which included service in the Active Duty Army, Army Reserves, and Virginia Army National Guard, Brandon graduated from Old Dominion University.

During his tenure in the Army, Shah was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and a rotation to Atlantic Resolve. Since his ODU commissioning, LTC Shah earned his Army Aviation Senior Aviator wings, flown more than 1,200 hours in 3 different aircraft, and completed over 600 combat flight hours.

Shah last served as the Brigade S3 in the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA. Before Brigade S3, he served as the Squadron S3 in the 3-17 Air Cavalry Squadron overseeing modernization efforts for Attack Helicopters. Brandon’s command time exceeds 36 months which includes a command in A/1-3 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, A/3-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, and B/603 Aviation Support Battalion. His service assignments include the 101st Airborne Division, 82nd Airborne Division, XVII Airborne Corps, United States Forces-Iraq, and 3rd Infantry Division.

Shah earned multiple degrees, Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Military Science Minor from ODU, an MBA from the University of Georgia, and an MS in Engineering Management from the University of Kansas.

His individual awards include the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge. In addition, Shah has the Bronze Star (2 awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Air Medal with Valor, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (3 awards), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2 awards) and numerous campaign and unit awards.

Governor of Virginia Abigail Spanberger, issued a statement praising Shah. “Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed today in his classroom at Old Dominion University. A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path,.” Spanberger said in her post on X. “I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family. Amid this tragedy, I thank the brave students, first responders, and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to today’s horrific attack,” she added.

News reports based on an FBI press conference said the killer shouted “Allah hu Akbar” before shooting. It also appears that the shooter did not die of gunshot wounds.

Tributes poured in for Lt. Col. Shah.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans expressed deep emotions over Shah’s death, and praised the students for acting.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah in today’s tragic shooting at Old Dominion University. As we continue to pray for his family and for the other victims, we should also recognize the extraordinary courage shown by the Army ROTC students who acted quickly to defend their classmates and subdue the attacker. Their actions reflect the very highest levels of bravery and selflessness in the face of unimaginable danger, and I am deeply grateful for their heroism.”

Republican members of the House of Representatives posted the following on Instagram: “House Republicans are praying for the family and friends of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the victim of today’s apparent terror attack at Old Dominion University.”

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi posted on Facebook, “My thoughts are with the Old Dominion University community, as they grapple with an on-campus shooting that left two individuals in critical condition. We are grateful to the first responders and campus officials on scene.”

In a brief video address to the Old Dominion campus community, President Brian O’ Hemphill said – As tragedy struck the main campus earlier today when a lone gunman entered Constant Hall and opened fire in a classroom, we join together to pay tribute to our fellow Monarch who was lost and the two students who were injured.”

“In the days, weeks, and months to come, we will continue to provide resources to our campus and our community. I encourage all Monarchs to utilize the available services as they can truly make a difference during this difficult time. And, while this tragedy has changed us as individuals and as an institution, we will continue to focus on providing a safe and supportive environment, while also sharing updates as new information emerges,” Hemphill said.

Recognizing the impact, ths school issued an alert next morning saying Counsellors were available for those in need. The University remained closed on Friday, the 13th.