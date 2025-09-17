Book launch raises nearly $175,000 to support New Jersey’s first charitable pharmacy

- ADVERTISEMENT -



More than 300 people gathered at the Mogul Ballroom restaurant in New Jersey on September 13, 2025, to support Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy (RSCP) and the celebration of the book launch of his memoire ‘Pills to Purpose.’

Organized by RSCP President Joe Howe, the evening was filled with emotional tributes and photo sessions. Beautifully decorated Ballroom set the stage for heartwarming keynote speeches, symbolic lighting of lamp, and unveiling of the book by Ritesh Shah.

Keynote speaker Senator Vin Gopal spoke about ‘Empathy: a Prescription for Hope’ saying that RTCP was created to serve the underserved communities. Keynote speaker Raj Mukherjee sang the song, ‘Seva: the Pharmacist:s Purpose’ from Shah’s book which emphasizes the mission of service and sacrifice in healthcare.

A video ‘Mission Moment’ highlighting patient impact was also shown during the evening, followed by Serena Cutenio’s live art auction, at the end of which the guests enjoyed a buffet dinner and dessert. The evening ended with book signing for those who purchased the book by Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, “I feel humbled and inspired to see our community come together in such numbers.”

He said the night was not just about launching his book, but also about paying respects to the memory of his sister Rena. “Her light is guiding this mission,” he said. “The support for his book proves that Pills to Purpose is more than a book: it is a movement to leave no patient in New Jersey without life saving medication,” Shah added.

Copies of Pills to Purpose : A True Story of a Pharmacist are now available on Amazon, Shah informed. He said each book purchased will directly support RSCP’s mission. “Sell one book: Save one life,” Shah said.

More information can be found on pillstopurpose.com and rescprx.org.