BJP on course to make history in Bengal, poised to retain Assam; Vijay rewrites script in Tamil Nadu, UDF set to win Keralam

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New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The results and trends of assembly polls on Monday

signalled some tectonic political changes with the BJP on course to form its first

government in West Bengal and actor-turned politician Vijay writing a new script in

Tamil Nadu.

BJP-led NDA is on course to a sweeping victory in Assam as is Congress-led United

Democratic Front (UDF) in Keralam, and NR Congress-led alliance in Puducherry.

BJP’s expected victory in West Bengal will mark a significant moment for the party as

it had been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by

the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. It is also the home state of

the BJP’s ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerji.

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls. According to the latest results

from ECI, BJP is leading in 191 seats and has won seven on 293 seats for which

counting was held on Monday, reflecting the steadfastness of its campaign during

which it amplified every issue on which it could target the ruling Trinamool Congress.

BJP also outdid the Trinamool Congress in terms of promises for various sections of

society as the election saw a lot of heat and dust over the Special Intensive Revision

of electoral rolls.

Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 of 294 seats,

is leading only in 88 seats and has won one seat. The Congress and Left parties

again fared poorly in the state. Congress is leading in two seats and the Left parties

in one. Trinamool Congress has been in power in West Bengal for 15 years.

In Tamil Nadu, Vijay broke new ground as he took the election away from the two

Dravidian parties, which have dominated the state’s politics for over six decades.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading on 105 seats and has won 3 ,

DMK is leading on 52 seats and has won six, AIADMK is leading on 45, PMK on

5, Congress is leading on four seats and has won one, BJP is leading on three,

DMDK is leading on one, VCK on two, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam

(AMMKMNKZ) and CPI(M) is leading on two seats. Polling was held on 234 seats in

the state.

As per current trends, Vijay will fall short of a majority in the 234-member state

assembly and will need the support of other parties to form a government.Vijay, who had the massive backing of youth in the state, rode on the popularity that

film stars have in the southern state. He combined his appeal with an agenda that

heightened the anti-incumbency against the DMK-led government.

People in the state, apparently tired of power alternating between the alliances led by

DMK and AIADMK, decided to back the challenger who came with a fresh

perspective.

Congress-led UDF is on course for a handsome victory in Keralam and will form

government in the southern state after 10 years of LDF rule.

While the Keralam victory is a morale booster for Congress, it failed to perform to

expectations in Assam, where its top state leader, Gaurav Gogoi lost his election.

Congress had failed to oust the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the last assembly

polls but ran a relatively unified campaign this time, leaving the issue of Chief

Minister to be settled after the polls. Keralam victory has come for Congress after a

series of losses in assembly polls since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress was

seen to have allowed the victory in the Haryana polls slip from its hands.

Congress has won 39 seats in Keralam and is leading on 24 seats. CPI(M) has won

19 seats and is leading on seven, IUML has won nine and is leading on 13, CPI has

won five seats and is leading on three, Kerala Congress (KEC) has won six seats and

won seat. RSP has won three seats, BJP has won two seats and is leading on one.

Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said party got support from all

sections.

“We saw the local body elections when the people of Thiruvananthapuram gave the

NDA the mandate to govern the municipal corporation. In this election, there was a

strong anti-incumbency against the CPM. We have put forth a vision of PM for

development and opportunities for all,” he said.

In Assam, the BJP-led NDA was looking for its third successive win in assembly polls

and performed according to its expectations, with the alliance winning close to 100

seats in the 126-member House.

This was the first assembly election in the state with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief

Minister and the party improved its performance compared to the 2021 polls.

The BJP is ahead in 69 seats in Assam and has won 13, Congress is leading on 20

seats, Bodoland Peoples Front (BoPF) on nine, AGP on 8 and AIUDF on two, Raijor

Dal (RJRD) on two, Trinamool Congress on one and independent on one.

In Puducherry, NR Congress has won 9 seats and is leading on two, DMK is leading

on four and has won one, BJP is leading on one seat and has won two, TVK has won

one seat and is leading on one seat and Congress and AIADMK have won one seat

each.

Polling was held in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on

April 23 and in West Bengal on April 23 and 29.