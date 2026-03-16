BJANA Hosts Vibrant Holi Celebration, Announces New Leadership for 2026-27

Edison, N.J. — The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), a nonprofit cultural organization founded in 1975, hosted a large-scale Holi celebration at Royal Albert Palace, drawing approximately 550 to 600 attendees from across the Northeast.

Families representing the Bihar and Jharkhand communities traveled from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to attend the event, which combined traditional festivities with the inauguration of BJANA’s 2026-27 leadership team.

The program opened with the announcement of Priti Kashyap as the organization’s new president. She will be joined by Vice President Sushant Krishen, Secretary Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary Bishwanath Sharma, Treasurer Rakesh Kumar and Joint Treasurer Dipen Banerjee. Executive members include Sarika Dubey, Anish Anand, Dhananjay Singh, Komal Sharan, Ravindra Kumar, Lata Shree Shanker, Pankaj Pravawi, Mridula Kairab, Dhiraj Singh, Priti Singh and Dr. Avishek Kumar.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The celebration featured a variety of cultural performances, including instrumental music, singing, children’s group dances, classical and Bollywood dance routines, skits and traditional Fagua songs. A highlight of the program was a theatrical presentation depicting the story of Prahlad, explaining the significance of Holi.

Organizers also introduced the BJANA Next Gen Youth program, an initiative aimed at connecting and empowering younger members of the community.

Several individuals were recognized for their contributions, including Nandini Singh, Rajeev Singh, Harsha Sinha, Rajiv Akhaury and event host Arvind Prakash.

Kashyap concluded the evening with a speech, followed by SAT fellow awards, a raffle drawing, bouquet presentations and acknowledgments of sponsors.

Born in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and raised in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Kashyap brings a cultural perspective rooted in the Mithila region. Since relocating to the United States, she has been actively involved with BJANA and now leads its efforts in cultural programming, youth engagement, networking and philanthropy.

“This Holi exemplified BJANA’s joyful legacy,” a spokesperson said.

BJANA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and invites the public to learn more or join at bjana.org.