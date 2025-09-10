Biopic on Shri Vivek Tankha Premieres at DC South Asian Film Festival

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Washington, D.C. – September 7 — The DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF) proudly showcased the biopic film The Renaissance Man, based on the life of Shri Vivek Tankha, a distinguished Senior Advocate and Member of Parliament, known for his tireless commitment to justice, social reform, and nation-building.

Although Shri Tankha could not attend the festival in person, he was represented with honor by Anand Rai, a fellow alumnus of Christ Church Boys’ School, who conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and audience on his behalf. The film drew an inspiring response from the international gathering, highlighting Shri Tankha’s remarkable journey of using his legal expertise and network of influence for social good.

In a message of thanks delivered on his behalf, it was noted:

“He has worked tirelessly to help those in need—whether by responding to natural calamities, organizing medical treatment camps, creating educational opportunities for the underserved, or driving meaningful reform. To see these values reflected through cinema, and now recognized on an international platform such as this, is both humbling and deeply encouraging.”

The organizers of DCSAFF were praised for their vision in curating a cultural platform that celebrates resilience, justice, and humanity through cinema. Shri Tankha expressed his warm appreciation for the festival team’s hospitality and their role in amplifying South Asian stories to global audiences.

The screening of The Renaissance Man not only honored Shri Tankha’s life and contributions but also underscored the power of film as a medium to inspire, connect, and bring about change.