Bihar-Jharkhand Association hosts Jharkhand Diwas highlighting culture, heritage, and community achievers 

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) successfully hosted a celebration of Jharkhand Diwas and Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas, honoring Jharkhand’s cultural heritage, its tribal legacy, and the enduring contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

“The program brought together dignitaries, community leaders, youth performers, and supporters for a powerful cultural showcase,” BJANA said in a November 15, 2025 press release.

The event opened with registration and refreshments, followed by an engaging video highlighting Jharkhand’s natural beauty, cultural performance, and facilitation.

Emcee Sarika Dubey welcomed all guests and highlighting the rich history, resilience, and immense contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, reminding the audience of his pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle and his lasting impact on tribal pride and identity.

The Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, thanked the community for its enthusiastic participation and urged everyone to promote tourism in Jharkhand actively. He emphasized the value of sharing expertise, knowledge exchange, innovation, and community-driven ideas for the development and well-being of Jharkhand, as well as supporting social and charitable initiatives.

A short documentary on Bhagwan Birsa Munda honored the freedom fighter whose courage, sacrifice, and leadership continue to inspire generations, BJANA said.

The cultural segment featured “Ulgulan,” a thematic performance dedicated to the life and legacy of Birsa Munda, followed by “Tribal Tarang,” a vibrant folk dance capturing the joy and tradition of Jharkhand’s Karma Festival.

Later in the program, BJANA President Sanjeev Singh addressed the gathering, thanking the Consul General and the Consulate of India for their collaboration in celebrating Jharkhand Diwas. Singh also thanked all participants for presenting a culturally rich and meaningful program that showcased the efforts of Jharkhand’s freedom fighters and honored the legacy of Birsa Munda. He thanked the entire community for its support.

BJANA Vice President Priti Kashyap also expressed her gratitude to all participants, applauding the performances and encouraging everyone to showcase Jharkhand’s rich cultural identity with passion and dedication.

A special felicitation ceremony honored six distinguished community members for their outstanding achievements and contributions. They included Sweta Tewary, Dr. Ramesh Pandey, Anita Pathak, Mukesh Jha, Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, and Lakhendra Dangi.

Each honoree shared brief reflections on their work and dedication to community service.

Dipen Banerjee delivered the vote of thanks and a group photo of attendees and organizers was taken.