Bihar Establishes Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence With Academic, Industry Partners

NEW YORK — The government of Bihar has established an Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence, positioning the state as an emerging hub for data, AI and digital innovation, officials said.

The initiative aligns with India’s broader push to expand artificial intelligence capabilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has overseen the state’s efforts to translate the national vision into state-level implementation.

The AI Center of Excellence was developed through a partnership with IIT Patna and IIM Gaya, providing academic and research support. The state also partnered with Tiger Analytics, a global AI and analytics firm with more than 8,000 employees.

Mahesh Kumar, founder of Tiger Analytics and a native of Naugachia in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, is supporting the initiative. Company officials said the partnership reflects collaboration between global technology leaders and local institutions.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit supervised the project and coordinated efforts among government agencies, academic institutions and industry partners.

Officials said the AI center is expected to generate employment opportunities, promote AI education across academic and administrative systems, and help government departments integrate AI-driven tools into governance. The center also aims to prepare a technology workforce aligned with global standards.

During a recent AI summit in Bihar, senior state officials and administrators discussed adoption of emerging technologies. Attendees included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Industry Minister Sanjay Jaiswal, Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Minister of State for Information Technology Shreyasi Singh.

Initial discussions for the project were supported by the Bihar Foundation, whose CEO Kundan Kumar encouraged partnerships aligned with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Representatives from the Bihar diaspora in the United States also participated in early-stage engagement.

Administrative support was provided by Bihar’s Information Technology Department, including IT Secretary Abhay Singh and other officials involved in coordinating the center’s establishment in Bihta.

Officials said Bihar is the first state to consolidate three AI-focused initiatives into a single Center of Excellence model, aimed at improving coordination and impact.

The project represents a collaboration among state government, academia, industry and members of the global diaspora as Bihar seeks to expand its presence in the artificial intelligence sector.