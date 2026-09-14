Bharatiya Temple to Present $100,000 Donation to Sewa International for Nepal Relief and Rehabilitation

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On Saturday, September 19, 2026, the Bharatiya Temple which serves Greater Philadelphia region, will present a $100,000 donation to Sewa International, a humanitarian nonprofit organization, in support of relief and rehabilitation efforts for communities affected by the recent disaster in Nepal.

The presentation ceremony will take place during the Philadelphia Ganesh Festival at Bharatiya Temple.

Event Details



Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Check Presentation: 4:00 PM

Venue: Bharatiya Temple

Address: 1612 County Line Road, Montgomeryville, PA 18936

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The funds were raised following a multi-faith prayer gathering held on September 3, 2026, where Hindu, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Christian faith and community leaders came together in prayer, solidarity, and support for the people of Nepal.

The Philadelphia Ganesh Festival, organized by Bharatiya Temple in collaboration with Indian community organizations from throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, is expected to bring together thousands of community members to celebrate Indian religious traditions, culture, music, dance, and community service, the press release said.

This year’s Philadelphia Ganesh Festival is being celebrated from September 14 through September 25, 2026, marking the festival’s 22nd year. September 19 will also feature Outdoor IndiaFest, bringing together religious, cultural, civic, and community leaders for a day of celebration and fellowship.

Over the years, the Greater Philadelphia Hindu community has mobilized support for numerous humanitarian causes, including assistance related to the Kargil conflict, September 11 attacks, Indian Ocean tsunami, Gujarat earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, Nepal earthquake, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Nepal relief check presentation, the September 19 Festival has a number of events planned including:

– Shri Ganesh Maha Abhishekam

– Children’s Ganesh Puja

– Daily Rajopchar Aarti of Lord Ganesha

– Ganrang Dance Competition

– Rajasthani folk music by visiting artists from Rajasthan

– Bharatanatyam recital by Guru Shweta Prachande

– Kathak dance drama by Aditi Bhagwat from Mumbai in support of the Support a Child charity

– Evening Bollywood orchestra by Kalamanch as a tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle

The festival program also includes a special Shehnai presentation by Pandit Lokesh Anand for Lord Ganesha.

Website: www. PhiladelphiaGaneshFestival.org

Email: pgfcoreteam@gmail.com