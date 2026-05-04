Bharatiya Learning Center opens in Pennsylvania

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The Bharatiya Temple in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, recently announced the inauguration of the Bharatiya Learning Center, a state-of-the-art cultural and educational facility dedicated to preserving Indian language, heritage, and values for future generations.

The inauguration marks the culmination of a vision that began in 1999 under the leadership of businessman and philanthropist Nand Todi and a small group of community members. Nearly three decades later, that vision has taken shape as an $8.5 million cultural and educational institution, reflecting the growth, unity, and resilience of the Indian-American diaspora, a press release from organizers said.

“This milestone has been made possible through the unwavering commitment of the Board of Directors and the collective strength, dedication, and tireless efforts of volunteers, donors, and the broader community, whose shared vision transformed an idea into a lasting legacy,” the press release said.

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The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew more than 300 attendees, including prominent elected officials, community leaders, and families from across the region. Among the distinguished guests were U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija, as well as several state and local representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Congressman Fitzpatrick emphasized the importance of cultural institutions in strengthening the American fabric, noting that communities that preserve their heritage contribute meaningfully to the nation’s diversity and unity.

Commissioner Makhija highlighted the significance of spaces that bring families together, stating that such institutions play a vital role in ensuring future generations remain connected to their cultural roots.

Todi, the founder and president, Bharatiya Temple said, “This Learning Center represents nearly three decades of vision, perseverance, and community unity. It is a place where heritage will be preserved, values will be nurtured, and future generations will remain deeply connected to their cultural identity.”

The Bharatiya Learning Center currently serves nearly 200 students each week, offering instruction in seven Indian languages: Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Guided by the Sanskrit principle “Vidya Dadati Vinayam” which means – Knowledge imparts humility — the center is committed to nurturing not only academic learning, but also cultural awareness and character development.

For many families, the center serves as a “home away from home,” providing a space where traditions are preserved, festivals are celebrated, and community bonds are strengthened, organizers said.

The inauguration comes at a significant time as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, underscoring the important role immigrant communities play in shaping the nation’s cultural and civic fabric, organizers of the event said. The launch of the Bharatiya Cultural and Learning Center is also mentioned in the U.S. Congressional Records.

About Bharatiya Temple

Bharatiya Temple has been a cornerstone of the Indian-American community in Pennsylvania, dedicated to spiritual, cultural, and educational initiatives that promote heritage, unity, and service