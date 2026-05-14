Bhajan Clubbing Night Draws Hundreds for Spiritual Music Event in New Jersey

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MARLTON, N.J. — The Indian Cultural Center of South Jersey hosted a high-energy devotional music event May 2 as Cultivate Talents Unlimited LLC presented “Bhajan Clubbing Night 2.0,” blending traditional bhajans with concert-style production and digital visuals.

Organized by Cultivate Talents co-founders Jyotsna Sharma and Tarun Sharma, the program drew hundreds of attendees from across the Tri-State area for an evening of devotional singing, dancing and live musical performances. Organizers described the event as an evolution of the “Bhajan Clubbing” concept, combining spirituality with modern production technology.

The event featured synchronized LED visuals and AI-enhanced imagery designed to accompany the live performances. Audience members ranging from children to senior citizens participated in call-and-response bhajans and danced throughout the three-hour program.

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Among the distinguished guests in attendance were entrepreneur and philanthropist Piyush Patel, community leader Pandit Praveen Shastri, philanthropist Anu Kumari, and Indian politician Dr. Vijay Jolly, along with representatives from several community organizations.

The evening opened with a Ganesh Vandana performed by Team Cultivate Talents, followed by a performance by Kevin and Krishna Das Sharma and their seven-member ensemble featuring devotional chants and the Hanuman Chalisa accompanied by classical Indian instruments.

The second half featured a 15-member live ensemble performing devotional music themed around Hindu deities including Lord Ram, Hanuman, Devi Maa, Lord Shiva and Radha Krishna. Lead vocalists included Payel Das, Nidhi Mishra, Aparna Oak and Anchal Sinha Srivastava.

One of the highlights of the evening was a performance of “Shiv Tandav Strotam” by 16-year-old vocalist Ishaan Manurker, whose energetic recital received an enthusiastic response from the audience. Organizers said the performance reflected their effort to encourage young talent in cultural and spiritual programming.

The program also included the launch of the music album “Shiv ki Mahima,” composed and performed by singer Rajan Sharma.

Musicians accompanying the performers included Monty Lalani on tabla, Hemant Sharma on dholak, Anil Sachdeva on drums and djembe, Surya Mukerjee on keyboard and Sanket Bakshi on bass guitar.

The night concluded with a collective rendition of “Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki,” bringing the audience together for the final devotional segment of the program.