Beyond The Screen: How Namit Malhotra And Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic Ramayana Trailer Is Summoning A Global Cultural Awakening

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In a world fractured by wars and geopolitical tensions, where systemic injustices and brute might grows heavier with spite and riches, when the world gasps for an anchor of enduring truth, art remains our final bastion of hope and confidence in ultimate justice.

This is precisely the era when great epics must resurface to remind us of enduring human values. Just as global audiences thrill to modern cinematic interpretations of The Odyssey, a towering counterweight arrives in its wake: the cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana, poised to gently yet powerfully draw humanity back into an honorable world order.

Against this backdrop, the global conversation shifted on July 30, 2026, when the makers of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1, unveiled its highly anticipated official trailer. Released in the early hours across five major Indian languages—Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam—the footage immediately captivated fans and cinephiles worldwide.

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The official four-minute-and-nine-second trailer showcases a grand cinematic scale and highlights several key narrative elements, character debuts, and technical features. It incorporates larger-than-life treatments of iconic elements such as the divine mount Airavat, Indra’s winged white elephant, the Pushpak Vimaan, and Jatayu. Handled by the Oscar-winning visual effects studio, Double Negative (DNEG), the Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) delivers sweeping panoramic shots of golden Ayodhya, dazzling vistas of Lanka, massive armies, and mythological monsters with Hollywood-level polish.

Ramayana is not merely the return of a classic tale, but a profound cultural summoning—inviting us back from the brink of cynicism and into an honorable world order anchored in righteousness, duty, and the indomitable hope of the human spirit.

“Very few stories continue to shape everyday life thousands of years after they were first told. The Ramayana does,” said Namit Malhotra, Producer and Creative Architect of Ramayana, releasing the trailer.

“The Ramayana is one of our greatest epics. It is woven into how we live, celebrate and pass our values from one generation to the next. Every year, the Indian festivals Dussehra and Diwali remind us that its message continues to guide millions through the triumph of light over darkness and righteousness over evil,” Malhotra said, adding, “…Its scale is immense, but its values remain deeply personal and timeless.”

Malhotra said he has always believed that India’s stories belong on the world stage. India now possesses the artists, technology, craftsmanship, and collective ambition required to showcase its cultural legacy with authenticity, scale, and cinematic excellence. Ramayana represents the beginning of a journey to share India’s cultural richness and enduring stories with global audiences, he said.

The films director, Nitesh Tiwari said, “The story is already universal. My responsibility has been to approach it with complete honesty, authenticity and reverence. ”

Every creative choice made, from writing, performances, production design, music, visual effects, and framing, was driven by a commitment to honor the legacy of the Ramayana with utmost dignity and respect, utilizing top-tier cinematic craftsmanship, Tiwari said.

Describing the project as the professional privilege of a lifetime working alongside world-class artists, technicians, and storytellers, Tiwari expressed hope that global audiences will deeply experience the visual spectacle alongside the emotion, humanity, and timeless spirit that have sustained the epic for thousands of years.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, who is a filmmaker himself, Ramayana is planned as a two part epic film. Malhotra is a global film and television producer, media executive, and visual effects (VFX) powerhouse. He is also the driving force behind Prime Focus and the global visual effects giant DNEG.

Director of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari, an alumnus of IIT Bombay in Metallurgy and Material Science, has built a reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed and reliable storytellers, celebrated for his ability to blend deep human emotions with mass commercial appeal. While his crowning glory remains the film Dangal, he has also directed Bhoothnath Returns and Chhichhore.

A big attraction for the audiences would be actor Ranbir Kapoor who will play Lord Rama. Kapoor has proved his acting talent in various different impressive roles including his endearing performance in Barfi.

Sai Pallavi, an actor who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is cast to portray Sita. Pallavi is recognized for bringing grace, strength, and compassion to her roles.

Yash, an actor in Kannada cinema, will play the part of Ravana. Frequently called Rocking Star by his fans, Yash has a phenomenal screen presence and raw intensity. Yash is also the co-producer of Ramayana through his production company Monster Mind Creations.

Hindi film actor Arun Govil will play King Dasharath, father of Rama. Govil is a much loved Rama from the older TV series Ramayana. Acclaimed actor Shobana will play Queen Kaikeyi. She is widely regarded as one of the finest and most versatile leading actors in Indian cinema. Ajinkya Deo will portray Sage Vishwamitra. Kunal Kapoor will play Lord Indra. Rakul Preet Singh will be Surpanakha and Ravie Dubey will play Lakshmana.

Adapted by award-winning screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan, the epic brings together an extraordinary constellation of Indian and international talent.

Scoring cinema’s most ambitious East-West creative collaboration, Oscar-winning legend A.R. Rahman will join forces with Hans Zimmer to deliver the original score for Ramayana.

The film features production design that reimagines ancient India at an unprecedented scale by Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery. Action is helmed by leading Hollywood stunt directors Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

Ramayana is set to release Diwali 2026.