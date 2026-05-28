Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta passes away after severe injuries due to terrace fall, condolences pour in

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): Renowned filmmaker and ad filmmaker Anik Dutta passed away on Wednesday after reportedly suffering critical injuries following a fall from the terrace of a house in Gariahat, Kolkata.

As per initial reports, Dutta was seriously injured after falling from the terrace and was rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria in a critical condition.

He was later declared dead at the hospital.

According to sources, the filmmaker was at his wife’s residence in Gariahat when the incident took place. He reportedly fell from the terrace of the house and sustained severe injuries.

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Police have cordoned off the area where he was found, and an investigation is currently underway to determine whether the fall was accidental or if any foul play was involved.

Sources said Dutta’s daughter lives abroad, and the body will be sent for post-mortem examination after she arrives in Kolkata.

As soon as the news came out, a wave of grief swept across the Tollywood film industry. Many Bengali artists took to their social media platforms and paid tributes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in an X post, offered his tributes to Anik Dutta.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Shri Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema is priceless. Heartfelt Condolences to his family & friends. I trust @KolkataPolice will investigate & unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death,” he wrote.