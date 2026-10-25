Baseball-World Series Rematch, Indian Edition: Yankees Beat Dodgers In Mumbai Event

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Revathi Hariharan
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Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav in action during MLBx Mumbai, Major League Baseball’s fast-paced 3-on-3 baseball event, in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Mumbai’s cricket fans packed the stands at the Andheri Sports Complex on Saturday, October 25, 2026, to watch Indian World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav swing a bat – just not the kind that they are used to.

Indian cricketer Radha Yadav in action representing the Chicago Cubs during MLBx Mumbai, Major League Baseball’s fast-paced 3-on-3 baseball event, in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Radha Yadav lined up alongside ex-Major League Baseball players Nick Swisher, Adrian Gonzalez, Jake Arrieta and Jonny Gomes in a three-on-three tournament that organisers pitched as a bridge between the two bat-and-ball games.

Jake Arrieta in action for the Chicago Cubs, during an MLBx Mumbai event, Major League Baseball’s fast-paced 3-on-3 baseball event, in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Each of the four teams mixed a baseball veteran, an Indian cricketer and an American softball player and the scoring rewarded both muscle and precision.

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A home run earned two points, hitting the target zone earned four and fielders picked up one point for a catch, while five consecutive out-of-the-park hits doubled a team’s total.

Fans during MLBx Mumbai, Major League Baseball’s fast-paced 3-on-3 baseball event, in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The semifinals offered up both a thriller and a stroll, as Gonzalez’s Los Angeles Dodgers overturned the Shardul-led Chicago Cubs’ 44 runs with just a minute to spare, while Suryakumar’s New York Yankees cruised past the Boston Red Sox.

That set up a rematch of the 2024 World Series, this time in India, with the Yankees posting 78 and holding off the Dodgers to be crowned champions.

Softball player Rachel Garcia was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Former New York Yankees player Nick Swisher, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and American softball player Rachel Garcia celebrate after winning the tournament during MLBx Mumbai, Major League Baseball’s fast-paced 3-on-3 baseball event, in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Suryakumar, a former India captain who guided the side to victory at this year’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup on home soil, said he is confident baseball will grow in India and that cricketing skills can translate to success in the American sport.

“I think it’s all about good range hitting,” added Suryakumar, whose celebrations spilled into the stands as he placed the gold chain he won around his wife’s neck after the win.

“You must be strong from head to your lower body, have a good core and strong arms. If you want to hit 450 feet, 500 feet, you got to be strong. Work hard. No substitutes.”

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