BAFTA 2026: India’s ‘Boong’ clinches Best Children’s and Family Film award, makes history

- ADVERTISEMENT -



London [UK], February 22,2026: The ongoing BAFTA Awards 2026 has brought good news for India this year as the Manipuri-language debut feature, won a major honour on the global stage.

India made its mark at the British Academy Film Awards as ‘Boong’ won the Best Children and Family Film award. The film was the only Indian nominee at the BAFTAs this year. The official BAFTA social media pages shared the announcement. With this, Boong has also created history by becoming the first Indian Indian film to win the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Award in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London’s Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he feels that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.

Boong competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco and still managed to win the award.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Meanwhile, the 79th BAFTA Awards ceremony is being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Actor-producer Alia Bhatt is also set to present an award at the event. (ANI)