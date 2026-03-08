Badminton-Lin downs Sen for All England Open glory

Badminton – BWF World Tour – Super 1000 – All England Open – Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain – March 8, 2026 Taiwan’s Lin Chun-Yi celebrates with his medal and trophy after winning the men’s singles final match as runner-up India’s Lakshya Sen celebrates with his medal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 8 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Lin Chun-yi defeated India’s Lakshya Sen 21-15 22-20 to clinch his first All England Open title on Sunday, while China’s Wang Zhiyi captured the women’s singles crown with a straight-games win over South Korea’s top seed An Se-young.

Lin, 26, showed great composure to deny Sen a chance at redemption following the Indian’s 2022 final loss to Danish great Viktor Axelsen. The left-hander had already turned heads in the semi-finals, where he stunned 2023 world champion and second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Sen, who had knocked out defending champion and top seed Shi Yuqi of China in the opening round, built a 9-4 lead in the second game as he sought to force a decider. But Lin, ranked 11th in the world, steadied himself, and the pair traded a series of rallies before the Taiwanese shuttler seized control.

Badminton – BWF World Tour – Super 1000 – All England Open – Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain – March 8, 2026 Taiwan’s Lin Chun-Yi shakes hands with India’s Lakshya Sen after winning their men’s singles final match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Lin dropped to his knees with his arms outstretched before roaring in celebration, savouring a landmark victory at one of badminton’s most storied tournaments.

His triumph capped a week in which the men’s singles draw opened up dramatically following early exits for several favourites, including Shi and Danish third seed Anders Antonsen.

